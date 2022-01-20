Skip to main content

How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 11, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets center Boone Jenner (38) celebrates a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 11, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets center Boone Jenner (38) celebrates a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports

NHL play on Thursday includes a matchup in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania between the Philadelphia Flyers (13-18-8) and Columbus Blue Jackets (17-18-1) at Wells Fargo Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Flyers are 11th (with 34 points) and the Blue Jackets 10th (35 points) in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Philadelphia vs. Columbus

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 20, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Wells Fargo Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Philadelphia vs. Columbus

Flyers vs Blue Jackets Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Flyers

-1.5

6

Philadelphia and Columbus Stats

  • The Flyers score 2.5 goals per game (26th in NHL), and the Blue Jackets are conceding 3.6 (28th).
  • The Blue Jackets are 12th in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.1), and the Flyers are 24th in goals conceded (3.3).
  • In terms of goal differential, Philadelphia is -31 on the season (26th in NHL).
  • Columbus is -17 overall in terms of goals this season, 23rd in the NHL.
  • The Flyers have scored 18 power-play goals (successful on 16.2% of opportunities), and the Blue Jackets have conceded 22 goals while short-handed (killing off 78% of penalties).
  • The Blue Jackets have scored 15 power-play goals (26th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Flyers have conceded 25 while short-handed (19th in penalty-kill percentage).

Columbus Impact Players

  • Oliver Bjorkstrand's 26 points are pivotal for Columbus. He has 11 goals and 15 assists in 34 games.
  • Jakub Voracek has collected 25 points this season, with one goal and 24 assists.
  • Columbus' Boone Jenner is among the leaders on the team with 24 total points (15 goals and nine assists).
  • Joonas Korpisalo has 381 saves while giving up 51 goals (4.0 goals against average) with an .882 save percentage (47th in the league).

Blue Jackets Injuries: Adam Boqvist: Out (COVID-19), Cole Sillinger: Out (COVID-19), Justin Danforth: Out (Knee), Vladislav Gavrikov: Out (COVID-19), Daniil Tarasov: Day To Day (Lower Body)

Philadelphia Impact Players

  • Claude Giroux has been vital to Philadelphia this season, with 30 points in 36 games.
  • Cam Atkinson has 29 points (0.7 per game), scoring 15 goals and adding 14 assists.
  • Travis Konecny's season total of 22 points has come from seven goals and 15 assists.
  • Martin Jones has a goals against average of 3.3, and a .908 save percentage (26th in the league).

Flyers Injuries: Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Kevin Hayes: Out (Upper body), Tanner Laczynski: Out For Season (Hip), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Patrick Brown: Out (Knee), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

January
20
2022

Columbus Blue Jackets at Philadelphia Flyers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17516839
College Basketball

How to Watch Tulsa at Cincinnati

3 minutes ago
USATSI_16949997
2022 Australian Open Tennis

How to Watch Australian Open, Third Round

3 minutes ago
santa clara
College Basketball

How to Watch Santa Clara at Saint Mary's

3 minutes ago
BYU Basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch San Diego at BYU

3 minutes ago
uconn men basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch Connecticut vs. Butler Men's College Basketball

3 minutes ago
loyola marymount women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Loyola Marymount at Santa Clara in Women's College Basketball

3 minutes ago
alabama women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Arkansas at Alabama in Women's College Basketball

3 minutes ago
Jan 15, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; Santa Clara Broncos forward Keshawn Justice (14) drives the ball during the second half against Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Julian Strawther (0) at Leavey Center. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Santa Clara: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 4, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Tulsa Golden Hurricane forward Jeriah Horne (41) dribbles during the second half against the Memphis Tigers at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Cincinnati vs. Tulsa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

3 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy