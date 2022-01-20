How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 11, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets center Boone Jenner (38) celebrates a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports

NHL play on Thursday includes a matchup in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania between the Philadelphia Flyers (13-18-8) and Columbus Blue Jackets (17-18-1) at Wells Fargo Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Flyers are 11th (with 34 points) and the Blue Jackets 10th (35 points) in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Philadelphia vs. Columbus

Game Day: Thursday, January 20, 2022

Thursday, January 20, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Philadelphia vs. Columbus

Favorite Spread Total Flyers -1.5 6

Philadelphia and Columbus Stats

The Flyers score 2.5 goals per game (26th in NHL), and the Blue Jackets are conceding 3.6 (28th).

The Blue Jackets are 12th in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.1), and the Flyers are 24th in goals conceded (3.3).

In terms of goal differential, Philadelphia is -31 on the season (26th in NHL).

Columbus is -17 overall in terms of goals this season, 23rd in the NHL.

The Flyers have scored 18 power-play goals (successful on 16.2% of opportunities), and the Blue Jackets have conceded 22 goals while short-handed (killing off 78% of penalties).

The Blue Jackets have scored 15 power-play goals (26th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Flyers have conceded 25 while short-handed (19th in penalty-kill percentage).

Columbus Impact Players

Oliver Bjorkstrand's 26 points are pivotal for Columbus. He has 11 goals and 15 assists in 34 games.

Jakub Voracek has collected 25 points this season, with one goal and 24 assists.

Columbus' Boone Jenner is among the leaders on the team with 24 total points (15 goals and nine assists).

Joonas Korpisalo has 381 saves while giving up 51 goals (4.0 goals against average) with an .882 save percentage (47th in the league).

Blue Jackets Injuries: Adam Boqvist: Out (COVID-19), Cole Sillinger: Out (COVID-19), Justin Danforth: Out (Knee), Vladislav Gavrikov: Out (COVID-19), Daniil Tarasov: Day To Day (Lower Body)

Philadelphia Impact Players

Claude Giroux has been vital to Philadelphia this season, with 30 points in 36 games.

Cam Atkinson has 29 points (0.7 per game), scoring 15 goals and adding 14 assists.

Travis Konecny's season total of 22 points has come from seven goals and 15 assists.

Martin Jones has a goals against average of 3.3, and a .908 save percentage (26th in the league).

Flyers Injuries: Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Kevin Hayes: Out (Upper body), Tanner Laczynski: Out For Season (Hip), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Patrick Brown: Out (Knee), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)

Regional restrictions apply.