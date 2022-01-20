How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL play on Thursday includes a matchup in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania between the Philadelphia Flyers (13-18-8) and Columbus Blue Jackets (17-18-1) at Wells Fargo Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Flyers are 11th (with 34 points) and the Blue Jackets 10th (35 points) in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Philadelphia vs. Columbus
- Game Day: Thursday, January 20, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Philadelphia vs. Columbus
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Flyers
-1.5
6
Philadelphia and Columbus Stats
- The Flyers score 2.5 goals per game (26th in NHL), and the Blue Jackets are conceding 3.6 (28th).
- The Blue Jackets are 12th in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.1), and the Flyers are 24th in goals conceded (3.3).
- In terms of goal differential, Philadelphia is -31 on the season (26th in NHL).
- Columbus is -17 overall in terms of goals this season, 23rd in the NHL.
- The Flyers have scored 18 power-play goals (successful on 16.2% of opportunities), and the Blue Jackets have conceded 22 goals while short-handed (killing off 78% of penalties).
- The Blue Jackets have scored 15 power-play goals (26th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Flyers have conceded 25 while short-handed (19th in penalty-kill percentage).
Columbus Impact Players
- Oliver Bjorkstrand's 26 points are pivotal for Columbus. He has 11 goals and 15 assists in 34 games.
- Jakub Voracek has collected 25 points this season, with one goal and 24 assists.
- Columbus' Boone Jenner is among the leaders on the team with 24 total points (15 goals and nine assists).
- Joonas Korpisalo has 381 saves while giving up 51 goals (4.0 goals against average) with an .882 save percentage (47th in the league).
Blue Jackets Injuries: Adam Boqvist: Out (COVID-19), Cole Sillinger: Out (COVID-19), Justin Danforth: Out (Knee), Vladislav Gavrikov: Out (COVID-19), Daniil Tarasov: Day To Day (Lower Body)
Philadelphia Impact Players
- Claude Giroux has been vital to Philadelphia this season, with 30 points in 36 games.
- Cam Atkinson has 29 points (0.7 per game), scoring 15 goals and adding 14 assists.
- Travis Konecny's season total of 22 points has come from seven goals and 15 assists.
- Martin Jones has a goals against average of 3.3, and a .908 save percentage (26th in the league).
Flyers Injuries: Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Kevin Hayes: Out (Upper body), Tanner Laczynski: Out For Season (Hip), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Patrick Brown: Out (Knee), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)
Regional restrictions apply.