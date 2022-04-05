Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

NHL play on Tuesday features the Philadelphia Flyers (22-36-11) hosting the Columbus Blue Jackets (32-32-5) at Wells Fargo Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Flyers are 14th and the Blue Jackets 10th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Philadelphia vs. Columbus

Game Day: Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Tuesday, April 5, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Betting Information for Philadelphia vs. Columbus

Favorite Moneyline Total Flyers -125 6

Philadelphia and Columbus Stats

The Flyers score 2.6 goals per game (31st in league), and the Blue Jackets are conceding 3.7 (31st).

The Blue Jackets are 13th in the league in scoring (3.2 goals per game), and the Flyers are 27th on defense (3.5 against).

In terms of goal differential, Philadelphia is -64 on the season (27th in league).

Columbus has a -39 goal differential on the season, 23rd in the league.

The Blue Jackets have conceded 44 goals while short-handed (killing off 77.7% of penalties), and the Flyers have scored 26 power-play goals (successful on 13.1% of opportunities).

The Blue Jackets have scored 33 power-play goals (successful on 18.4% of opportunities), and the Flyers have conceded 47 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.9% of penalties).

Columbus Impact Players

Patrik Laine's 51 points are important for Columbus. He has recorded 25 goals and 26 assists in 51 games.

Oliver Bjorkstrand has racked up 50 total points (0.7 per game) this campaign. He has 24 goals and 26 assists.

Jakub Voracek's five goals and 44 assists add up to 49 points this season.

Elvis Merzlikins has a .902 save percentage (34th in the league). He has 1368 saves, and has given up 148 goals (3.4 goals against average).

Blue Jackets Injuries: Nathan Gerbe: Out (Hip), Boone Jenner: Out (Lower Back), Joonas Korpisalo: Out For Season (Hip), Daniil Tarasov: Out For Season (Hip), Alexandre Texier: Out (Finger)

Philadelphia Impact Players

One of Philadelphia's top offensive players this season is Cam Atkinson, who has scored 50 points in 69 games (23 goals and 27 assists).

Travis Konecny is another of Philadelphia's top contributors through 66 games, with 12 goals and 31 assists.

Joel Farabee's 33 points this season have come via 16 goals and 17 assists.

Carter Hart has a goals against average of 3.1, and a .907 save percentage (27th in the league).

Flyers Injuries: Zack MacEwen: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out For Season (Lower-body), Nick Seeler: Out (Lower-body)

