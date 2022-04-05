Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 29, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand (28) celebrates a goal against the New York Islanders during the third period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports

NHL play on Tuesday features the Philadelphia Flyers (22-36-11) hosting the Columbus Blue Jackets (32-32-5) at Wells Fargo Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Flyers are 14th and the Blue Jackets 10th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Philadelphia vs. Columbus

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 5, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Wells Fargo Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Philadelphia vs. Columbus

Flyers vs Blue Jackets Betting Information

FavoriteMoneylineTotal

Flyers

-125

6

Philadelphia and Columbus Stats

  • The Flyers score 2.6 goals per game (31st in league), and the Blue Jackets are conceding 3.7 (31st).
  • The Blue Jackets are 13th in the league in scoring (3.2 goals per game), and the Flyers are 27th on defense (3.5 against).
  • In terms of goal differential, Philadelphia is -64 on the season (27th in league).
  • Columbus has a -39 goal differential on the season, 23rd in the league.
  • The Blue Jackets have conceded 44 goals while short-handed (killing off 77.7% of penalties), and the Flyers have scored 26 power-play goals (successful on 13.1% of opportunities).
  • The Blue Jackets have scored 33 power-play goals (successful on 18.4% of opportunities), and the Flyers have conceded 47 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.9% of penalties).

Columbus Impact Players

  • Patrik Laine's 51 points are important for Columbus. He has recorded 25 goals and 26 assists in 51 games.
  • Oliver Bjorkstrand has racked up 50 total points (0.7 per game) this campaign. He has 24 goals and 26 assists.
  • Jakub Voracek's five goals and 44 assists add up to 49 points this season.
  • Elvis Merzlikins has a .902 save percentage (34th in the league). He has 1368 saves, and has given up 148 goals (3.4 goals against average).

Blue Jackets Injuries: Nathan Gerbe: Out (Hip), Boone Jenner: Out (Lower Back), Joonas Korpisalo: Out For Season (Hip), Daniil Tarasov: Out For Season (Hip), Alexandre Texier: Out (Finger)

Philadelphia Impact Players

  • One of Philadelphia's top offensive players this season is Cam Atkinson, who has scored 50 points in 69 games (23 goals and 27 assists).
  • Travis Konecny is another of Philadelphia's top contributors through 66 games, with 12 goals and 31 assists.
  • Joel Farabee's 33 points this season have come via 16 goals and 17 assists.
  • Carter Hart has a goals against average of 3.1, and a .907 save percentage (27th in the league).

Flyers Injuries: Zack MacEwen: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out For Season (Lower-body), Nick Seeler: Out (Lower-body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
5
2022

Columbus Blue Jackets at Philadelphia Flyers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

