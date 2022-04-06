Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/7/2022

How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 26, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save against Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Patrik Laine (29) in overtime at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

The Columbus Blue Jackets (32-32-6) host the Philadelphia Flyers (22-36-11) during Thursday's NHL action, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Nationwide Arena. The Blue Jackets sit in 10th place and the Flyers are 14th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Columbus vs. Philadelphia

Game Day: Thursday, April 7, 2022

Thursday, April 7, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Nationwide Arena

Betting Information for Columbus vs. Philadelphia

Columbus and Philadelphia Stats

The Blue Jackets are 13th in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.2), and the Flyers are 27th in goals allowed (3.5).

The Flyers are 31st in the league in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Blue Jackets are 31st in goals conceded (3.7).

In terms of goal differential, Columbus is -40 on the season (23rd in NHL).

Philadelphia is -64 overall in terms of goals this season, 27th in the league.

The Flyers have conceded 47 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.9% of penalties), and the Blue Jackets have scored 33 power-play goals (successful on 17.9% of opportunities).

The Flyers have scored 26 power-play goals (on 13.1% of opportunities, 32nd in NHL), and short-handed the Blue Jackets have conceded 44 (killing off 78.2% of penalties, 20th in league).

Columbus Impact Players

Patrik Laine is Columbus' leading contributor with 52 points. He has 25 goals and 27 assists this season.

Jakub Voracek is another of Columbus' offensive options, contributing 51 points (five goals, 46 assists) to the team.

Oliver Bjorkstrand has 24 goals and 26 assists for Columbus.

Elvis Merzlikins has conceded 151 goals (3.4 goals against average) and recorded 1402 saves with a .903 save percentage (33rd in the league).

Blue Jackets Injuries: Nathan Gerbe: Out (Hip), Boone Jenner: Out (Lower Back), Joonas Korpisalo: Out For Season (Hip), Daniil Tarasov: Out For Season (Hip), Alexandre Texier: Out (Finger)

Philadelphia Impact Players

Cam Atkinson has scored 23 goals (0.3 per game) and put up 27 assists (0.4 per game), fueling the Philadelphia offense with 50 total points (0.7 per game). He averages 2.9 shots per game, shooting 11.2%.

Travis Konecny has helped lead the offense for Philadelphia this season with 12 goals and 31 assists.

Joel Farabee is a top player on offense for Philadelphia with 16 goals and 17 assists.

Carter Hart has played 44 games this season, conceding 131 goals (3.1 goals against average) with 1271 saves and a .907 save percentage (27th in the league).

Flyers Injuries: Zack MacEwen: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out For Season (Lower-body), Nick Seeler: Out (Lower-body)

