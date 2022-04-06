Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/7/2022

How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 26, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save against Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Patrik Laine (29) in overtime at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

The Columbus Blue Jackets (33-32-6) host the Philadelphia Flyers (22-37-11) as a part of Thursday's NHL schedule, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Nationwide Arena. The Blue Jackets rank 10th with 72 points and the Flyers are 14th with 55 points in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Columbus vs. Philadelphia

Game Day: Thursday, April 7, 2022

Thursday, April 7, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Nationwide Arena

Betting Information for Columbus vs. Philadelphia

Favorite Moneyline Total Blue Jackets -138 6.5

Columbus and Philadelphia Stats

The Blue Jackets are 13th in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.2), and the Flyers are 27th in goals conceded (3.5).

The Flyers are 31st in the NHL in scoring (2.6 goals per game), and the Blue Jackets are 30th on defense (3.7 against).

Columbus is 22nd in the league in goal differential, at -38 (-0.5 per game).

Philadelphia's goal differential is -66 on the season (27th in the league).

On the power play, the Blue Jackets have scored 33 goals (on 17.8% of opportunities, 25th in NHL), and short-handed the Flyers have conceded 47 (killing off 76.0% of penalties, 23rd in league).

The Flyers have scored 26 power-play goals (on 12.8% of opportunities, 32nd in NHL), and short-handed the Blue Jackets have conceded 44 (killing off 78.6% of penalties, 20th in league).

Columbus Impact Players

Patrik Laine is one of Columbus' top contributors (52 total points), having put up 25 goals and 27 assists.

Jakub Voracek has 51 points (0.8 per game), scoring five goals and adding 46 assists.

Oliver Bjorkstrand has scored 24 goals and added 26 assists through 69 games for Columbus.

Elvis Merzlikins has conceded 153 goals (3.4 goals against average) and recorded 1449 saves with a .904 save percentage (32nd in the league).

Blue Jackets Injuries: Nathan Gerbe: Out (Hip), Boone Jenner: Out (Lower Back), Joonas Korpisalo: Out For Season (Hip), Daniil Tarasov: Out For Season (Hip), Yegor Chinakhov: Day To Day (Upper-body), Alexandre Texier: Out (Finger)

Philadelphia Impact Players

Cam Atkinson's 23 goals and 27 assists in 70 games for Philadelphia add up to 50 total points on the season.

Travis Konecny is one of the impact players on offense for Philadelphia with 43 total points (0.6 per game), with 12 goals and 31 assists in 67 games.

Philadelphia's Joel Farabee is among the leaders on the team with 33 total points (16 goals and 17 assists).

Carter Hart has a .906 save percentage (27th in the league), with 1297 total saves, giving up 134 goals (3.1 goals against average).

Flyers Injuries: Zack MacEwen: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out For Season (Lower-body), Nick Seeler: Out (Lower-body)

