Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/7/2022

How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 26, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save against Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Patrik Laine (29) in overtime at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

The Columbus Blue Jackets (33-32-6) host the Philadelphia Flyers (22-37-11) as a part of Thursday's NHL schedule, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Nationwide Arena. The Blue Jackets rank 10th with 72 points and the Flyers are 14th with 55 points in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Columbus vs. Philadelphia

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 7, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Nationwide Arena
Betting Information for Columbus vs. Philadelphia

Blue Jackets

-138

6.5

Columbus and Philadelphia Stats

  • The Blue Jackets are 13th in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.2), and the Flyers are 27th in goals conceded (3.5).
  • The Flyers are 31st in the NHL in scoring (2.6 goals per game), and the Blue Jackets are 30th on defense (3.7 against).
  • Columbus is 22nd in the league in goal differential, at -38 (-0.5 per game).
  • Philadelphia's goal differential is -66 on the season (27th in the league).
  • On the power play, the Blue Jackets have scored 33 goals (on 17.8% of opportunities, 25th in NHL), and short-handed the Flyers have conceded 47 (killing off 76.0% of penalties, 23rd in league).
  • The Flyers have scored 26 power-play goals (on 12.8% of opportunities, 32nd in NHL), and short-handed the Blue Jackets have conceded 44 (killing off 78.6% of penalties, 20th in league).

Columbus Impact Players

  • Patrik Laine is one of Columbus' top contributors (52 total points), having put up 25 goals and 27 assists.
  • Jakub Voracek has 51 points (0.8 per game), scoring five goals and adding 46 assists.
  • Oliver Bjorkstrand has scored 24 goals and added 26 assists through 69 games for Columbus.
  • Elvis Merzlikins has conceded 153 goals (3.4 goals against average) and recorded 1449 saves with a .904 save percentage (32nd in the league).

Blue Jackets Injuries: Nathan Gerbe: Out (Hip), Boone Jenner: Out (Lower Back), Joonas Korpisalo: Out For Season (Hip), Daniil Tarasov: Out For Season (Hip), Yegor Chinakhov: Day To Day (Upper-body), Alexandre Texier: Out (Finger)

Philadelphia Impact Players

  • Cam Atkinson's 23 goals and 27 assists in 70 games for Philadelphia add up to 50 total points on the season.
  • Travis Konecny is one of the impact players on offense for Philadelphia with 43 total points (0.6 per game), with 12 goals and 31 assists in 67 games.
  • Philadelphia's Joel Farabee is among the leaders on the team with 33 total points (16 goals and 17 assists).
  • Carter Hart has a .906 save percentage (27th in the league), with 1297 total saves, giving up 134 goals (3.1 goals against average).

Flyers Injuries: Zack MacEwen: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out For Season (Lower-body), Nick Seeler: Out (Lower-body)

How To Watch

April
7
2022

Philadelphia Flyers at Columbus Blue Jackets

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
