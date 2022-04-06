Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/7/2022

How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Columbus Blue Jackets (33-32-6) host the Philadelphia Flyers (22-37-11) as a part of Thursday's NHL schedule, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Nationwide Arena. The Blue Jackets rank 10th with 72 points and the Flyers are 14th with 55 points in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Columbus vs. Philadelphia
- Game Day: Thursday, April 7, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Nationwide Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Columbus vs. Philadelphia
|Favorite
|Moneyline
|Total
Blue Jackets
-138
6.5
Columbus and Philadelphia Stats
- The Blue Jackets are 13th in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.2), and the Flyers are 27th in goals conceded (3.5).
- The Flyers are 31st in the NHL in scoring (2.6 goals per game), and the Blue Jackets are 30th on defense (3.7 against).
- Columbus is 22nd in the league in goal differential, at -38 (-0.5 per game).
- Philadelphia's goal differential is -66 on the season (27th in the league).
- On the power play, the Blue Jackets have scored 33 goals (on 17.8% of opportunities, 25th in NHL), and short-handed the Flyers have conceded 47 (killing off 76.0% of penalties, 23rd in league).
- The Flyers have scored 26 power-play goals (on 12.8% of opportunities, 32nd in NHL), and short-handed the Blue Jackets have conceded 44 (killing off 78.6% of penalties, 20th in league).
Columbus Impact Players
- Patrik Laine is one of Columbus' top contributors (52 total points), having put up 25 goals and 27 assists.
- Jakub Voracek has 51 points (0.8 per game), scoring five goals and adding 46 assists.
- Oliver Bjorkstrand has scored 24 goals and added 26 assists through 69 games for Columbus.
- Elvis Merzlikins has conceded 153 goals (3.4 goals against average) and recorded 1449 saves with a .904 save percentage (32nd in the league).
Blue Jackets Injuries: Nathan Gerbe: Out (Hip), Boone Jenner: Out (Lower Back), Joonas Korpisalo: Out For Season (Hip), Daniil Tarasov: Out For Season (Hip), Yegor Chinakhov: Day To Day (Upper-body), Alexandre Texier: Out (Finger)
Philadelphia Impact Players
- Cam Atkinson's 23 goals and 27 assists in 70 games for Philadelphia add up to 50 total points on the season.
- Travis Konecny is one of the impact players on offense for Philadelphia with 43 total points (0.6 per game), with 12 goals and 31 assists in 67 games.
- Philadelphia's Joel Farabee is among the leaders on the team with 33 total points (16 goals and 17 assists).
- Carter Hart has a .906 save percentage (27th in the league), with 1297 total saves, giving up 134 goals (3.1 goals against average).
Flyers Injuries: Zack MacEwen: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out For Season (Lower-body), Nick Seeler: Out (Lower-body)
