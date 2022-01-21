How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 17, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal in the third period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL slate on Friday includes a showdown between the Pittsburgh Penguins (24-10-5) and the Columbus Blue Jackets (18-18-1), starting at 7:00 PM ET at Nationwide Arena. The Penguins are fifth in the Eastern Conference (53 points), and the Blue Jackets are 10th in the Eastern Conference (37 points).

How to Watch Columbus vs. Pittsburgh

Game Day: Friday, January 21, 2022

Friday, January 21, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh Arena: Nationwide Arena

Nationwide Arena

Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. Columbus

Favorite Spread Total Penguins -1.5 6.5

Pittsburgh and Columbus Stats

Pittsburgh Impact Players

One of Pittsburgh's top offensive players this season is Jake Guentzel, who has scored 39 points in 33 games (21 goals and 18 assists).

Kris Letang has three goals and 31 assists to total 34 points (1.0 per game).

Evan Rodrigues has scored 15 goals and added 15 assists through 39 games for Pittsburgh.

Tristan Jarry has a goals against average of 2.1, and a .927 save percentage (third-best in the league).

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Undisclosed), Louis Domingue: Out (Undisclosed), Drew O'Connor: Out (Undisclosed)

Columbus Impact Players

Oliver Bjorkstrand drives the offense for Columbus with 27 points (0.8 per game), with 12 goals and 15 assists in 35 games (playing 18:35 per game).

Boone Jenner has helped lead the attack for Columbus this season with 15 goals and 11 assists.

Jakub Voracek has 25 points so far, including one goal and 24 assists.

Joonas Korpisalo has an .882 save percentage (47th in the league), with 381 total saves, giving up 51 goals (4.0 goals against average).

Blue Jackets Injuries: Adam Boqvist: Out (COVID-19), Cole Sillinger: Out (COVID-19), Justin Danforth: Out (Knee), Vladislav Gavrikov: Out (COVID-19), Daniil Tarasov: Out (Lower Body)

