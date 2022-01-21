Skip to main content

How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 17, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal in the third period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL slate on Friday includes a showdown between the Pittsburgh Penguins (24-10-5) and the Columbus Blue Jackets (18-18-1), starting at 7:00 PM ET at Nationwide Arena. The Penguins are fifth in the Eastern Conference (53 points), and the Blue Jackets are 10th in the Eastern Conference (37 points).

How to Watch Columbus vs. Pittsburgh

  • Game Day: Friday, January 21, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
  • Arena: Nationwide Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. Columbus

Penguins vs Blue Jackets Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Penguins

-1.5

6.5

Pittsburgh and Columbus Stats

Pittsburgh Impact Players

  • One of Pittsburgh's top offensive players this season is Jake Guentzel, who has scored 39 points in 33 games (21 goals and 18 assists).
  • Kris Letang has three goals and 31 assists to total 34 points (1.0 per game).
  • Evan Rodrigues has scored 15 goals and added 15 assists through 39 games for Pittsburgh.
  • Tristan Jarry has a goals against average of 2.1, and a .927 save percentage (third-best in the league).

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Undisclosed), Louis Domingue: Out (Undisclosed), Drew O'Connor: Out (Undisclosed)

Columbus Impact Players

  • Oliver Bjorkstrand drives the offense for Columbus with 27 points (0.8 per game), with 12 goals and 15 assists in 35 games (playing 18:35 per game).
  • Boone Jenner has helped lead the attack for Columbus this season with 15 goals and 11 assists.
  • Jakub Voracek has 25 points so far, including one goal and 24 assists.
  • Joonas Korpisalo has an .882 save percentage (47th in the league), with 381 total saves, giving up 51 goals (4.0 goals against average).

Blue Jackets Injuries: Adam Boqvist: Out (COVID-19), Cole Sillinger: Out (COVID-19), Justin Danforth: Out (Knee), Vladislav Gavrikov: Out (COVID-19), Daniil Tarasov: Out (Lower Body)

How To Watch

January
21
2022

Pittsburgh Penguins at Columbus Blue Jackets

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
