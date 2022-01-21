How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The NHL slate on Friday includes a showdown between the Pittsburgh Penguins (24-10-5) and the Columbus Blue Jackets (18-18-1), starting at 7:00 PM ET at Nationwide Arena. The Penguins are fifth in the Eastern Conference (53 points), and the Blue Jackets are 10th in the Eastern Conference (37 points).
How to Watch Columbus vs. Pittsburgh
- Game Day: Friday, January 21, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
- Arena: Nationwide Arena
Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. Columbus
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Penguins
-1.5
6.5
Pittsburgh and Columbus Stats
Pittsburgh Impact Players
- One of Pittsburgh's top offensive players this season is Jake Guentzel, who has scored 39 points in 33 games (21 goals and 18 assists).
- Kris Letang has three goals and 31 assists to total 34 points (1.0 per game).
- Evan Rodrigues has scored 15 goals and added 15 assists through 39 games for Pittsburgh.
- Tristan Jarry has a goals against average of 2.1, and a .927 save percentage (third-best in the league).
Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Undisclosed), Louis Domingue: Out (Undisclosed), Drew O'Connor: Out (Undisclosed)
Columbus Impact Players
- Oliver Bjorkstrand drives the offense for Columbus with 27 points (0.8 per game), with 12 goals and 15 assists in 35 games (playing 18:35 per game).
- Boone Jenner has helped lead the attack for Columbus this season with 15 goals and 11 assists.
- Jakub Voracek has 25 points so far, including one goal and 24 assists.
- Joonas Korpisalo has an .882 save percentage (47th in the league), with 381 total saves, giving up 51 goals (4.0 goals against average).
Blue Jackets Injuries: Adam Boqvist: Out (COVID-19), Cole Sillinger: Out (COVID-19), Justin Danforth: Out (Knee), Vladislav Gavrikov: Out (COVID-19), Daniil Tarasov: Out (Lower Body)
