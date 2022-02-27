Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 24, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Jakub Voracek (93) controls the puck away from Florida Panthers defenseman MacKenzie Weegar (52) during the first period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

NHL play on Sunday features the Pittsburgh Penguins (32-14-8) visiting the Columbus Blue Jackets (27-24-1) at Nationwide Arena, starting at 6:00 PM ET. The Penguins are fifth in the Eastern Conference (72 points), and the Blue Jackets are ninth in the Eastern Conference (55 points).

How to Watch Columbus vs. Pittsburgh

  • Game Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
  • Arena: Nationwide Arena
  Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. Columbus

Penguins vs Blue Jackets Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Penguins

-1.5

6.5

Pittsburgh and Columbus Stats

  • On average, the Penguins score 3.2 goals in a game (11th in league), and the Blue Jackets give up 3.6 (31st).
  • The Blue Jackets put up 3.3 goals per game (170 in 52 games), and the Penguins concede 2.6 (141 in 54).
  • Pittsburgh is +32 overall in goal differential this season, eighth in the NHL.
  • Columbus is 22nd in the league in terms of goal differential, at -19.
  • The Penguins have scored 36 power-play goals (successful on 22.0% of opportunities), and the Blue Jackets have conceded 28 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.2% of penalties).
  • The Penguins have conceded 19 goals while short-handed (third in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Blue Jackets have scored 22 power-play goals (25th in power-play percentage).

Pittsburgh Impact Players

  • One of Pittsburgh's top offensive players this season is Jake Guentzel, who has scored 52 points in 48 games (25 goals and 27 assists).
  • Sidney Crosby is another of Pittsburgh's offensive options, contributing 49 points (15 goals, 34 assists) to the team.
  • Kris Letang has six goals and 41 assists for Pittsburgh.
  • In 43 games, Tristan Jarry has conceded 98 goals (2.33 goals against average) and has recorded 1140 saves.

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Core Muscle), Teddy Blueger: Out (Upper-body), Louis Domingue: Out (Undisclosed)

Columbus Impact Players

  • Boone Jenner is one of the top offensive options for Columbus with 41 points (0.8 per game), with 22 goals and 19 assists in 52 games (playing 20:21 per game).
  • Jakub Voracek is a leading scorer for Columbus with 37 total points this season. He has scored two goals and added 35 assists in 50 games.
  • Patrik Laine has posted 19 goals on the season, adding 17 assists.
  • Joonas Korpisalo has 486 saves while allowing 62 goals (3.8 goals against average) with an .887 save percentage (49th in the league).

Blue Jackets Injuries: Eric Robinson: Out (Lower body), Daniil Tarasov: Out For Season (Hip), Jake Bean: Out (Lower body), Alexandre Texier: Out (Finger), Joonas Korpisalo: Out (Lower Body), Zach Werenski: Day To Day (Lower-body)

How To Watch

February
27
2022

Pittsburgh Penguins at Columbus Blue Jackets

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
