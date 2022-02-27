Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 24, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Jakub Voracek (93) controls the puck away from Florida Panthers defenseman MacKenzie Weegar (52) during the first period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

NHL play on Sunday features the Pittsburgh Penguins (32-14-8) visiting the Columbus Blue Jackets (27-24-1) at Nationwide Arena, starting at 6:00 PM ET. The Penguins are fifth in the Eastern Conference (72 points), and the Blue Jackets are ninth in the Eastern Conference (55 points).

How to Watch Columbus vs. Pittsburgh

Game Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022

Sunday, February 27, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh Arena: Nationwide Arena

Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. Columbus

Favorite Spread Total Penguins -1.5 6.5

Pittsburgh and Columbus Stats

On average, the Penguins score 3.2 goals in a game (11th in league), and the Blue Jackets give up 3.6 (31st).

The Blue Jackets put up 3.3 goals per game (170 in 52 games), and the Penguins concede 2.6 (141 in 54).

Pittsburgh is +32 overall in goal differential this season, eighth in the NHL.

Columbus is 22nd in the league in terms of goal differential, at -19.

The Penguins have scored 36 power-play goals (successful on 22.0% of opportunities), and the Blue Jackets have conceded 28 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.2% of penalties).

The Penguins have conceded 19 goals while short-handed (third in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Blue Jackets have scored 22 power-play goals (25th in power-play percentage).

Pittsburgh Impact Players

One of Pittsburgh's top offensive players this season is Jake Guentzel, who has scored 52 points in 48 games (25 goals and 27 assists).

Sidney Crosby is another of Pittsburgh's offensive options, contributing 49 points (15 goals, 34 assists) to the team.

Kris Letang has six goals and 41 assists for Pittsburgh.

In 43 games, Tristan Jarry has conceded 98 goals (2.33 goals against average) and has recorded 1140 saves.

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Core Muscle), Teddy Blueger: Out (Upper-body), Louis Domingue: Out (Undisclosed)

Columbus Impact Players

Boone Jenner is one of the top offensive options for Columbus with 41 points (0.8 per game), with 22 goals and 19 assists in 52 games (playing 20:21 per game).

Jakub Voracek is a leading scorer for Columbus with 37 total points this season. He has scored two goals and added 35 assists in 50 games.

Patrik Laine has posted 19 goals on the season, adding 17 assists.

Joonas Korpisalo has 486 saves while allowing 62 goals (3.8 goals against average) with an .887 save percentage (49th in the league).

Blue Jackets Injuries: Eric Robinson: Out (Lower body), Daniil Tarasov: Out For Season (Hip), Jake Bean: Out (Lower body), Alexandre Texier: Out (Finger), Joonas Korpisalo: Out (Lower Body), Zach Werenski: Day To Day (Lower-body)

