How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 15, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates with teammates after a goal during the second period against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Penguins (38-16-9) and the Columbus Blue Jackets (32-28-3) meet in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on March 22, 2022 at PPG Paints Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Penguins are fourth in the Eastern Conference (85 points), and the Blue Jackets are ninth in the Eastern Conference (67 points).

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Columbus

Game Day: Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Tuesday, March 22, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh Arena: PPG Paints Arena

PPG Paints Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. Columbus

Favorite Spread Total Penguins -1.5 6.5

Pittsburgh and Columbus Stats

The Penguins are 13th in the league in goals scored per game (3.2), and the Blue Jackets are 30th in goals conceded (3.7).

The Blue Jackets are 11th in the NHL in scoring (3.3 goals per game), and the Penguins are fourth on defense (2.6 against).

Pittsburgh is +40 overall in terms of goals this season, sixth in the league.

Columbus is 21st in the league in terms of goal differential, at -26.

The Penguins have scored 39 power-play goals (17th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Blue Jackets have conceded 39 goals on power-plays (18th in penalty-kill percentage).

The Penguins have conceded 21 goals while short-handed (second in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Blue Jackets have scored 30 power-play goals (25th in power-play percentage).

Columbus Impact Players

Patrik Laine has recorded 25 goals and 23 assists in 44 games for Columbus, good for 48 points.

Oliver Bjorkstrand is one of the impact players on offense for Columbus with 48 total points (0.8 per game), with 22 goals and 26 assists in 61 games.

Jakub Voracek is a top contributor on offense for Columbus with four goals and 41 assists.

Joonas Korpisalo has 524 saves while giving up 73 goals (4.1 goals against average) with an .878 save percentage (51st in the league).

Blue Jackets Injuries: Boone Jenner: Out (Lower Back), Daniil Tarasov: Out For Season (Hip), Adam Boqvist: Out (Upper Body), Alexandre Texier: Out (Finger), Elvis Merzlikins: Day To Day (Back)

Pittsburgh Impact Players

Sidney Crosby is one of Pittsburgh's leading contributors (61 total points), having amassed 22 goals and 39 assists.

Jake Guentzel has accumulated 61 points (1.1 per game), scoring 29 goals and adding 32 assists.

Kris Letang's 52 points this season have come via six goals and 46 assists.

Tristan Jarry has conceded 110 goals (2.3 goals against average) and racked up 1309 saves with a .922 save percentage (eighth-best in the league).

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Core Muscle), Nathan Beaulieu: Out (Undisclosed), Zachary Aston-Reese: Day To Day (Illness), Louis Domingue: Out (Undisclosed)

Regional restrictions apply.