How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Pittsburgh Penguins (38-16-9) and the Columbus Blue Jackets (32-28-3) meet in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on March 22, 2022 at PPG Paints Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Penguins are fourth in the Eastern Conference (85 points), and the Blue Jackets are ninth in the Eastern Conference (67 points).
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 22, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
- Arena: PPG Paints Arena
Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. Columbus
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Penguins
-1.5
6.5
Pittsburgh and Columbus Stats
- The Penguins are 13th in the league in goals scored per game (3.2), and the Blue Jackets are 30th in goals conceded (3.7).
- The Blue Jackets are 11th in the NHL in scoring (3.3 goals per game), and the Penguins are fourth on defense (2.6 against).
- Pittsburgh is +40 overall in terms of goals this season, sixth in the league.
- Columbus is 21st in the league in terms of goal differential, at -26.
- The Penguins have scored 39 power-play goals (17th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Blue Jackets have conceded 39 goals on power-plays (18th in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Penguins have conceded 21 goals while short-handed (second in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Blue Jackets have scored 30 power-play goals (25th in power-play percentage).
Columbus Impact Players
- Patrik Laine has recorded 25 goals and 23 assists in 44 games for Columbus, good for 48 points.
- Oliver Bjorkstrand is one of the impact players on offense for Columbus with 48 total points (0.8 per game), with 22 goals and 26 assists in 61 games.
- Jakub Voracek is a top contributor on offense for Columbus with four goals and 41 assists.
- Joonas Korpisalo has 524 saves while giving up 73 goals (4.1 goals against average) with an .878 save percentage (51st in the league).
Blue Jackets Injuries: Boone Jenner: Out (Lower Back), Daniil Tarasov: Out For Season (Hip), Adam Boqvist: Out (Upper Body), Alexandre Texier: Out (Finger), Elvis Merzlikins: Day To Day (Back)
Pittsburgh Impact Players
- Sidney Crosby is one of Pittsburgh's leading contributors (61 total points), having amassed 22 goals and 39 assists.
- Jake Guentzel has accumulated 61 points (1.1 per game), scoring 29 goals and adding 32 assists.
- Kris Letang's 52 points this season have come via six goals and 46 assists.
- Tristan Jarry has conceded 110 goals (2.3 goals against average) and racked up 1309 saves with a .922 save percentage (eighth-best in the league).
Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Core Muscle), Nathan Beaulieu: Out (Undisclosed), Zachary Aston-Reese: Day To Day (Illness), Louis Domingue: Out (Undisclosed)
