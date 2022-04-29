Skip to main content

How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 22, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ottawa Senators goalie Filip Gustavsson (32) makes a save from the tip of Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Jakub Voracek (93) during the second period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Penguins (45-25-11) square off against the Columbus Blue Jackets (37-37-7) in NHL action on Friday, starting at 7:00 PM ET at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins are seventh and the Blue Jackets 10th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Columbus

  • Game Day: Friday, April 29, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Arena: PPG Paints Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Pittsburgh and Columbus Stats

  • The Penguins score 3.3 goals per game (264 in 81 games), and the Blue Jackets concede 3.6 (292 in 81).
  • On average, the Blue Jackets score 3.2 goals in a game (13th in NHL), and the Penguins allow 2.7 (fifth).
  • Pittsburgh is ninth in the NHL in goal differential, at +45 (+0.6 per game).
  • Columbus is 21st in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -37.
  • The Penguins have scored 50 power-play goals (successful on 20.4% of opportunities), and the Blue Jackets have conceded 50 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.7% of penalties).
  • The Blue Jackets have scored 39 power-play goals (on 18.1% of opportunities, 24th in NHL), and short-handed the Penguins have conceded 31 (killing off 85.0% of penalties, third in league).

Columbus Impact Players

  • Jakub Voracek drives the offense for Columbus with 60 points (0.8 per game), with six goals and 54 assists in 78 games (playing 17:26 per game).
  • Patrik Laine has amassed 56 points this season, with 26 goals and 30 assists.
  • Oliver Bjorkstrand's 27 goals and 29 assists add up to 56 points this season.
  • Elvis Merzlikins has a .906 save percentage (31st in the league), with 1702 total saves, conceding 176 goals (3.2 goals against average).

Blue Jackets Injuries: Nathan Gerbe: Out (Hip), Zach Werenski: Out (Nose), Boone Jenner: Out (Lower Back), Joonas Korpisalo: Out For Season (Hip), Daniil Tarasov: Out For Season (Hip), Patrik Laine: Day To Day (Upper-body), Adam Boqvist: Day To Day (Lower Body), Alexandre Texier: Out (Finger), Nick Blankenburg: Out (Upper-body)

Pittsburgh Impact Players

  • Sidney Crosby is one of Pittsburgh's top contributors (84 total points), having registered 31 goals and 53 assists.
  • Jake Guentzel is another of Pittsburgh's offensive options, contributing 83 points (40 goals, 43 assists) to the team.
  • Kris Letang's season total of 67 points has come from nine goals and 58 assists.
  • Tristan Jarry has conceded 138 goals (2.4 goals against average) and racked up 1573 saves with a .919 save percentage (seventh-best in the league).

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Tristan Jarry: Out (Foot), Nathan Beaulieu: Out (Undisclosed)

Penguins Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/23/2022

Red Wings

W 7-2

Away

-292

4/24/2022

Flyers

L 4-1

Away

-262

4/26/2022

Oilers

L 5-1

Home

-146

4/29/2022

Blue Jackets

-

Home

-441

Blue Jackets Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/24/2022

Oilers

W 5-2

Home

+209

4/26/2022

Lightning

L 4-1

Away

+311

4/28/2022

Lightning

W 5-2

Home

+214

4/29/2022

Penguins

-

Away

+335

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

