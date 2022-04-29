How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 22, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ottawa Senators goalie Filip Gustavsson (32) makes a save from the tip of Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Jakub Voracek (93) during the second period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Penguins (45-25-11) square off against the Columbus Blue Jackets (37-37-7) in NHL action on Friday, starting at 7:00 PM ET at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins are seventh and the Blue Jackets 10th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Columbus

Game Day: Friday, April 29, 2022

Friday, April 29, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)

ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply) Arena: PPG Paints Arena

Pittsburgh and Columbus Stats

The Penguins score 3.3 goals per game (264 in 81 games), and the Blue Jackets concede 3.6 (292 in 81).

On average, the Blue Jackets score 3.2 goals in a game (13th in NHL), and the Penguins allow 2.7 (fifth).

Pittsburgh is ninth in the NHL in goal differential, at +45 (+0.6 per game).

Columbus is 21st in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -37.

The Penguins have scored 50 power-play goals (successful on 20.4% of opportunities), and the Blue Jackets have conceded 50 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.7% of penalties).

The Blue Jackets have scored 39 power-play goals (on 18.1% of opportunities, 24th in NHL), and short-handed the Penguins have conceded 31 (killing off 85.0% of penalties, third in league).

Columbus Impact Players

Jakub Voracek drives the offense for Columbus with 60 points (0.8 per game), with six goals and 54 assists in 78 games (playing 17:26 per game).

Patrik Laine has amassed 56 points this season, with 26 goals and 30 assists.

Oliver Bjorkstrand's 27 goals and 29 assists add up to 56 points this season.

Elvis Merzlikins has a .906 save percentage (31st in the league), with 1702 total saves, conceding 176 goals (3.2 goals against average).

Blue Jackets Injuries: Nathan Gerbe: Out (Hip), Zach Werenski: Out (Nose), Boone Jenner: Out (Lower Back), Joonas Korpisalo: Out For Season (Hip), Daniil Tarasov: Out For Season (Hip), Patrik Laine: Day To Day (Upper-body), Adam Boqvist: Day To Day (Lower Body), Alexandre Texier: Out (Finger), Nick Blankenburg: Out (Upper-body)

Pittsburgh Impact Players

Sidney Crosby is one of Pittsburgh's top contributors (84 total points), having registered 31 goals and 53 assists.

Jake Guentzel is another of Pittsburgh's offensive options, contributing 83 points (40 goals, 43 assists) to the team.

Kris Letang's season total of 67 points has come from nine goals and 58 assists.

Tristan Jarry has conceded 138 goals (2.4 goals against average) and racked up 1573 saves with a .919 save percentage (seventh-best in the league).

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Tristan Jarry: Out (Foot), Nathan Beaulieu: Out (Undisclosed)

Penguins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/23/2022 Red Wings W 7-2 Away -292 4/24/2022 Flyers L 4-1 Away -262 4/26/2022 Oilers L 5-1 Home -146 4/29/2022 Blue Jackets - Home -441

Blue Jackets Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/24/2022 Oilers W 5-2 Home +209 4/26/2022 Lightning L 4-1 Away +311 4/28/2022 Lightning W 5-2 Home +214 4/29/2022 Penguins - Away +335

