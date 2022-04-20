Columbus Blue Jackets vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/19/2022

Apr 16, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; San Jose Sharks center Logan Couture (39) and right wing Timo Meier (28) and left wing Jeffrey Viel (63) celebrates a goal scored by Meier against the Dallas Stars during the second period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL schedule on Tuesday includes a showdown between the San Jose Sharks (29-34-12) and the Columbus Blue Jackets (35-35-6), starting at 10:30 PM ET at SAP Center at San Jose. The Sharks are 13th in the Western Conference and the Blue Jackets rank 10th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch San Jose vs. Columbus

Game Day: Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Tuesday, April 19, 2022 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: SAP Center at San Jose

San Jose and Columbus Stats

On average, the Sharks put up 2.6 goals in a game (30th in league), and the Blue Jackets concede 3.7 (29th).

The Blue Jackets are 13th in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.2), and the Sharks are 20th in goals allowed (3.2).

San Jose has a -45 goal differential on the season, 24th in the league.

Columbus has a -39 goal differential on the season, 22nd in the league.

The Blue Jackets have conceded 45 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.5% of penalties), and the Sharks have scored 37 power-play goals (successful on 18.2% of opportunities).

The Blue Jackets have scored 34 power-play goals (25th in league in power-play percentage), and the Sharks have conceded 28 while short-handed (third in penalty-kill percentage).

Columbus Impact Players

Patrik Laine's 56 points are important for Columbus. He has 26 goals and 30 assists in 56 games.

Jakub Voracek has helped lead the attack for Columbus this season with five goals and 50 assists.

Oliver Bjorkstrand has earned 24 goals on the season, chipping in 26 assists.

Elvis Merzlikins has given up 164 goals (3.3 goals against average) and collected 1566 saves with a .905 save percentage (33rd in the league).

Blue Jackets Injuries: Nathan Gerbe: Out (Hip), Zach Werenski: Day To Day (Upper-body), Boone Jenner: Out (Lower Back), Joonas Korpisalo: Out For Season (Hip), Daniil Tarasov: Out For Season (Hip), Patrik Laine: Day To Day (Upper-body), Yegor Chinakhov: Day To Day (Upper Body), Alexandre Texier: Out (Finger)

San Jose Impact Players

Timo Meier is one of San Jose's top contributors (73 total points), having put up 33 goals and 40 assists.

Tomas Hertl is another of San Jose's offensive options, contributing 62 points (28 goals, 34 assists) to the team.

Brent Burns has scored nine goals and added 41 assists through 75 games for San Jose.

In 45 games, James Reimer has conceded 118 goals (2.85 goals against average) and has racked up 1228 saves.

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out For Season (Lower-body), Radim Simek: Day To Day (Lower-body), Alexander Barabanov: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Kevin Labanc: Out For Season (Shoulder), Erik Karlsson: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

Sharks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/14/2022 Blackhawks L 5-4 Away -123 4/16/2022 Stars L 2-1 Away +193 4/17/2022 Wild L 5-4 Away +258 4/19/2022 Blue Jackets - Home -140 4/21/2022 Blues - Home - 4/23/2022 Blackhawks - Home - 4/24/2022 Golden Knights - Away -

Blue Jackets Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/13/2022 Canadiens W 5-1 Home -164 4/16/2022 Kings L 2-1 Away +162 4/17/2022 Ducks L 6-4 Away +135 4/19/2022 Sharks - Away +118 4/22/2022 Senators - Home - 4/24/2022 Oilers - Home - 4/26/2022 Lightning - Away -

