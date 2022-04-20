Columbus Blue Jackets vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/19/2022

How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The NHL schedule on Tuesday includes a showdown between the San Jose Sharks (29-34-12) and the Columbus Blue Jackets (35-35-6), starting at 10:30 PM ET at SAP Center at San Jose. The Sharks are 13th in the Western Conference and the Blue Jackets rank 10th in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch San Jose vs. Columbus
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 19, 2022
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: SAP Center at San Jose
San Jose and Columbus Stats
- On average, the Sharks put up 2.6 goals in a game (30th in league), and the Blue Jackets concede 3.7 (29th).
- The Blue Jackets are 13th in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.2), and the Sharks are 20th in goals allowed (3.2).
- San Jose has a -45 goal differential on the season, 24th in the league.
- Columbus has a -39 goal differential on the season, 22nd in the league.
- The Blue Jackets have conceded 45 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.5% of penalties), and the Sharks have scored 37 power-play goals (successful on 18.2% of opportunities).
- The Blue Jackets have scored 34 power-play goals (25th in league in power-play percentage), and the Sharks have conceded 28 while short-handed (third in penalty-kill percentage).
Columbus Impact Players
- Patrik Laine's 56 points are important for Columbus. He has 26 goals and 30 assists in 56 games.
- Jakub Voracek has helped lead the attack for Columbus this season with five goals and 50 assists.
- Oliver Bjorkstrand has earned 24 goals on the season, chipping in 26 assists.
- Elvis Merzlikins has given up 164 goals (3.3 goals against average) and collected 1566 saves with a .905 save percentage (33rd in the league).
Blue Jackets Injuries: Nathan Gerbe: Out (Hip), Zach Werenski: Day To Day (Upper-body), Boone Jenner: Out (Lower Back), Joonas Korpisalo: Out For Season (Hip), Daniil Tarasov: Out For Season (Hip), Patrik Laine: Day To Day (Upper-body), Yegor Chinakhov: Day To Day (Upper Body), Alexandre Texier: Out (Finger)
San Jose Impact Players
- Timo Meier is one of San Jose's top contributors (73 total points), having put up 33 goals and 40 assists.
- Tomas Hertl is another of San Jose's offensive options, contributing 62 points (28 goals, 34 assists) to the team.
- Brent Burns has scored nine goals and added 41 assists through 75 games for San Jose.
- In 45 games, James Reimer has conceded 118 goals (2.85 goals against average) and has racked up 1228 saves.
Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out For Season (Lower-body), Radim Simek: Day To Day (Lower-body), Alexander Barabanov: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Kevin Labanc: Out For Season (Shoulder), Erik Karlsson: Day To Day (Undisclosed)
Sharks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/14/2022
Blackhawks
L 5-4
Away
-123
4/16/2022
Stars
L 2-1
Away
+193
4/17/2022
Wild
L 5-4
Away
+258
4/19/2022
Blue Jackets
-
Home
-140
4/21/2022
Blues
-
Home
-
4/23/2022
Blackhawks
-
Home
-
4/24/2022
Golden Knights
-
Away
-
Blue Jackets Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/13/2022
Canadiens
W 5-1
Home
-164
4/16/2022
Kings
L 2-1
Away
+162
4/17/2022
Ducks
L 6-4
Away
+135
4/19/2022
Sharks
-
Away
+118
4/22/2022
Senators
-
Home
-
4/24/2022
Oilers
-
Home
-
4/26/2022
Lightning
-
Away
-
