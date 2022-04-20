Columbus Blue Jackets vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/19/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 16, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; San Jose Sharks center Logan Couture (39) and right wing Timo Meier (28) and left wing Jeffrey Viel (63) celebrates a goal scored by Meier against the Dallas Stars during the second period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL schedule on Tuesday includes a showdown between the San Jose Sharks (29-34-12) and the Columbus Blue Jackets (35-35-6), starting at 10:30 PM ET at SAP Center at San Jose. The Sharks are 13th in the Western Conference and the Blue Jackets rank 10th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch San Jose vs. Columbus

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: SAP Center at San Jose
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

San Jose and Columbus Stats

  • On average, the Sharks put up 2.6 goals in a game (30th in league), and the Blue Jackets concede 3.7 (29th).
  • The Blue Jackets are 13th in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.2), and the Sharks are 20th in goals allowed (3.2).
  • San Jose has a -45 goal differential on the season, 24th in the league.
  • Columbus has a -39 goal differential on the season, 22nd in the league.
  • The Blue Jackets have conceded 45 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.5% of penalties), and the Sharks have scored 37 power-play goals (successful on 18.2% of opportunities).
  • The Blue Jackets have scored 34 power-play goals (25th in league in power-play percentage), and the Sharks have conceded 28 while short-handed (third in penalty-kill percentage).

Columbus Impact Players

  • Patrik Laine's 56 points are important for Columbus. He has 26 goals and 30 assists in 56 games.
  • Jakub Voracek has helped lead the attack for Columbus this season with five goals and 50 assists.
  • Oliver Bjorkstrand has earned 24 goals on the season, chipping in 26 assists.
  • Elvis Merzlikins has given up 164 goals (3.3 goals against average) and collected 1566 saves with a .905 save percentage (33rd in the league).

Blue Jackets Injuries: Nathan Gerbe: Out (Hip), Zach Werenski: Day To Day (Upper-body), Boone Jenner: Out (Lower Back), Joonas Korpisalo: Out For Season (Hip), Daniil Tarasov: Out For Season (Hip), Patrik Laine: Day To Day (Upper-body), Yegor Chinakhov: Day To Day (Upper Body), Alexandre Texier: Out (Finger)

San Jose Impact Players

  • Timo Meier is one of San Jose's top contributors (73 total points), having put up 33 goals and 40 assists.
  • Tomas Hertl is another of San Jose's offensive options, contributing 62 points (28 goals, 34 assists) to the team.
  • Brent Burns has scored nine goals and added 41 assists through 75 games for San Jose.
  • In 45 games, James Reimer has conceded 118 goals (2.85 goals against average) and has racked up 1228 saves.

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out For Season (Lower-body), Radim Simek: Day To Day (Lower-body), Alexander Barabanov: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Kevin Labanc: Out For Season (Shoulder), Erik Karlsson: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

Sharks Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/14/2022

Blackhawks

L 5-4

Away

-123

4/16/2022

Stars

L 2-1

Away

+193

4/17/2022

Wild

L 5-4

Away

+258

4/19/2022

Blue Jackets

-

Home

-140

4/21/2022

Blues

-

Home

-

4/23/2022

Blackhawks

-

Home

-

4/24/2022

Golden Knights

-

Away

-

Blue Jackets Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/13/2022

Canadiens

W 5-1

Home

-164

4/16/2022

Kings

L 2-1

Away

+162

4/17/2022

Ducks

L 6-4

Away

+135

4/19/2022

Sharks

-

Away

+118

4/22/2022

Senators

-

Home

-

4/24/2022

Oilers

-

Home

-

4/26/2022

Lightning

-

Away

-

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
19
2022

Columbus Blue Jackets at San Jose Sharks

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
10:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

