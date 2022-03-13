Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 7, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Jakub Voracek (93) skates against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the third period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gaelen Morse-USA TODAY Sports

The Vegas Golden Knights (32-24-4) hit the ice against the Columbus Blue Jackets (29-27-3) as a part of Sunday's NHL action, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Nationwide Arena. The Golden Knights are eighth (with 68 points) in the Western Conference and the Blue Jackets are ninth (61 points) in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Columbus vs. Las Vegas

  • Game Day: Sunday, March 13, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
  • Arena: Nationwide Arena
Betting Information for Las Vegas vs. Columbus

Golden Knights vs Blue Jackets Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Golden Knights

-1.5

6

Las Vegas and Columbus Stats

  • The Golden Knights are 14th in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.1), and the Blue Jackets are 30th in goals allowed (3.7).
  • The Blue Jackets put up 3.2 goals per game (189 in 59 games), and the Golden Knights concede 2.9 (176 in 60).
  • Las Vegas has a +8 goal differential on the season, 15th in the NHL.
  • Columbus has a -27 goal differential on the season, 22nd in the NHL.
  • The Blue Jackets have conceded 34 power-play goals (17th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Golden Knights have scored 27 power-play goals (27th in power-play percentage).
  • The Blue Jackets have scored 27 power-play goals (successful on 18.0% of opportunities), and the Golden Knights have conceded 34 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.3% of penalties).

Las Vegas Impact Players

  • One of Las Vegas' most productive offensive players this season is Jonathan Marchessault, who has 45 points (24 goals, 21 assists) and plays an average of 17:13 per game.
  • Chandler Stephenson has picked up 43 points (0.8 per game), scoring 14 goals and adding 29 assists.
  • Reilly Smith's 38 points this season have come via 16 goals and 22 assists.
  • Laurent Brossoit has conceded 58 goals (2.8 goals against average) and racked up 517 saves with an .899 save percentage (43rd in the league).

Golden Knights Injuries: Reilly Smith: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Mattias Janmark: Out (Upper Body), Mark Stone: Out (Upper body), Brett Howden: Out (Undisclosed), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body/Health and Safety Protocols), Brayden McNabb: Out (Arm), Ben Hutton: Out (COVID-19)

Columbus Impact Players

  • Boone Jenner's 44 points are important for Columbus. He has 23 goals and 21 assists in 59 games.
  • Jakub Voracek is one of the impact players on offense for Columbus with 43 total points (0.8 per game), with three goals and 40 assists in 57 games.
  • Patrik Laine has 42 points so far, including 22 goals and 20 assists.
  • Joonas Korpisalo has an .883 save percentage (50th in the league), with 513 total saves, conceding 68 goals (4.0 goals against average).

Blue Jackets Injuries: Boone Jenner: Out (Lower Back), Daniil Tarasov: Out For Season (Hip), Adam Boqvist: Out (Upper Body), Alexandre Texier: Out (Finger)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
13
2022

Vegas Golden Knights at Columbus Blue Jackets

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream:
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
