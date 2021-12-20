How to Watch Blue Jackets vs. Sabres

Skip to main content
    December 20, 2021
    How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets at Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Blue Jackets look to snap a two-game losing streak Monday night when they travel to Buffalo to take on the Sabres.
    The Blue Jackets have won just twice over their last 10 games. They started the year 12-6-0 but now find themselves 14-13-1 and in fifth place in the Metropolitan Division.

    How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets at Buffalo Sabres Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 20, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: MSG

    Live stream the Columbus Blue Jackets at Buffalo Sabres game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    While they have had trouble winning games as of late, the Blue Jackets have lost four of them by just a single goal. Columbus has been close, it just hasn't been able to get the big goal when needed.

    On Monday night, they will play a Sabres team that has won two of its last three.

    Buffalo got off to a great start to the year, as it won five of its first seven. It hasn't been great since, as it has won just five games in its last 23.

    Defense has been an issue for the Sabres, but they have played a lot better over their last six, as they haven't given up more than three goals in any of those games.

    They will aim to continue the good defensive play and get back to winning games against a slumping Blue Jackets team.

