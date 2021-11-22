How to Watch Blue Jackets at Sabres

The Columbus Blue Jackets visit the Buffalo Sabres, who are both looking to bounce back after deflating losses.

The Buffalo Sabres will be thrilled to come home after their heart-wrenching loss to their in-state rival the New York Rangers. In the waning seconds of that game last night with the score knotted at four, the Rangers dug the puck out of the corner and pull off a brilliant three-pass sequence culminating in a goal by Ryan Lindgren with .4 seconds remaining.

That game looked destined for overtime and Buffalo scoring four after a shutout to Calgary in the game before was looking like a great bounce back.

How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets at Buffalo Sabres Today:

Game Date: Nov. 22, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Live stream Columbus Blue Jackets at Buffalo Sabres on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They'll have little time to dwell which might help them as they host the Columbus Blue Jackets tonight. Columbus is coming off their own disappointing loss in Vegas over the weekend.

They were up 2-0 after the first period but let up three unanswered goals in the subsequent periods. They were outshot 28-16 in the second and third while committing too many turnovers and couldn't get anything going on the powerplay.

These two are pretty close in the Eastern Conference standings so this one could be very tight as they both look for a pick me up.

Regional restrictions may apply.