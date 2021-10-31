How to Watch Blue Jackets vs. Devils

The Devils return home to battle the Blue Jackets on Halloween night. It already marks New Jersey's sixth home game of the season.

The Blue Jackets (4-3-0) have been pretty inconsistent to begin the season. They have been unable to go on any sort of win streak thus far, but when they have proven victorious, it's been because the team has played with structure and limited the opposition.

The Devils (4-2-0) opened the season with a pair of wins but won only one of their next three until a win on Saturday against the Penguins, which marked their first road game of the season.

How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets at New Jersey Devils Today:

Game Date: Oct. 31, 2021

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: MSG+

Live stream Columbus Blue Jackets at New Jersey Devils on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Devils outshot the Penguins 40-35 and won 4-2.

On the year, the Devils have scored 3.00 goals per game and given up 2.83. The team has been hampered by an injury to Jack Hughes, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft. He had two goals and an assist in two games before suffering a shoulder injury that is expected to keep him out for at least a month.

The Blue Jackets most recently lost 4-0 to the New York Rangers on Friday after a 4-1 win over the Dallas Stars. It once again proved how hot and cold the team can be.

Goaltender Elvis Merzļikins is 4-1-0 in five starts with 1.98 goals against average and a .939 save percentage. Oliver Bjorkstrand leads the Blue Jackets with nine points through seven games, while Zach Werenski and Patrik Laine have six points each.