How to Watch Blue Jackets at Rangers

Metropolitan Division foes face off as the Rangers aim for their first home win of the season as they take on the Blue Jackets.

After missing four games with a broken rib, Blue Jackets forward Max Domi comes off injured reserve and will be in action Friday for Columbus against the Rangers in Madison Square Garden.

How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets at New York Rangers today:

Game Date: Oct. 29, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: MSG

You can stream Columbus Blue Jackets at New York Rangers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Rangers (4-2-1) hit the ice for the first time after a stinging 5–1 home loss to Calgary on Monday that snapped a four-game road winning streak. The Rangers have yet to win at home this season.

Chris Kreider leads the Rangers with four goals through their first seven games, with three of them coming on the power play. The Rangers have converted just 11.5% of power-play opportunities, ranking them 29th out of 32 teams in the NHL.

The Blue Jackets' power play is among the league’s best, scoring at a 26.3% clip, 10th-best in the league. They are led by center Boone Jenner’s three goals that came in three consecutive games against Detroit, the Islanders and Carolina last week.

Columbus is a perfect 4–0 when Elvis Merzlikins starts in goal. In his third year in Columbus, Merzlikins is having a banner season with a .952 save percentage and a 1.47 goals-against average, both of which would be career bests.