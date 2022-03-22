How to Watch Blue Jackets vs. Penguins

The Penguins are surging toward a playoff spot and made a key trade deadline addition Now they host the Blue Jackets on Tuesday.

The Penguins (38-16-9) are just three points behind Carolina for the lead in a tightly packed Metropolitan Division and added some scoring punch at the trade deadline Monday by acquiring Rickard Rakell from the Ducks. The Blue Jackets (32-28-3) are 13 points out of the second wild card spot in the East.

How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets at Pittsburgh Penguins Today:

Game Date: March 22, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)

Live stream the Columbus Blue Jackets at Pittsburgh Penguins game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Pittsburgh has won two straight and is 7-2-1 in its last 10 games. Its 85 points matches the total accumulated by the Rangers, who have two more wins in hand. Rikell adds scoring for the Penguins. He's bounced back this season with 16 goals and 28 points.

The Pens wrapped up a 2-0-1 road trip on Saturday with a 4-1 win at Arizona. Sidney Crosby scored his 21st and 22nd goals of the season and Evgeni Malkin gave Pittsburgh the lead for good with his 11th marker midway through the third period. Tristan Jarry stopped 20 shots.

Columbus comes in off a 5-4 win over the Blues on Saturday. But the Jackets dealt winger Max Domi to the Hurricanes on Monday in a three-team swap, getting back 19-year-old defenseman Aidan Hreschuk from Florida.

Gustav Nyquist's power play goal late in the first period on Saturday gave Columbus the lead for good against St. Louis, but goalie Elvis Merzlikins left with an injury early in the third period.

The Penguins have beaten the Blue Jackets twice this season, winning 5-2 and 3-2 in Columbus on Jan. 21 and Feb. 27, respectively.

Regional restrictions may apply.