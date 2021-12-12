Skip to main content
    How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets at Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Blue Jackets and Kraken both look to snap their two-game losing streaks on Saturday night in Seattle.
    Author:

    The Blue Jackets' good start to the season looks like a distant memory as they have lost six of their last seven games. Columbus started the year 12-6-0 but now finds itself 13-11-1 and in fifth place in the Metropolitan Division.

    How to Watch Blue Jackets at Kraken Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

    Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

    TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main

    Live stream the Blue Jackets at Kraken game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Blue Jackets' only win during this stretch was a 6-4 victory over the Sharks last Sunday. Since then, they have lost two straight, including a 2-1 shootout loss to the Ducks on Thursday.

    Saturday, they will hope a trip out west can get them back on track when they play a Kraken team that has also lost two straight.

    Seattle had been playing good hockey as it had won five of seven coming into this week, but the Kraken has struggled, losing to both the Penguins and Jets while only scoring one total goal.

    The Kraken play at home Saturday night before going on a quick two-game road trip and hope they can get a win before they hit the road.

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    Columbus Blue Jackets at Seattle Kraken

    TV CHANNEL: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
