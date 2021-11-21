How to Watch Blue Jackets at Golden Knights

Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets at Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Saturday night, the Blue Jackets will travel to Las Vegas for an intriguing and big matchup against the Golden Knights.
    The 2021-22 NHL season has been moving by extremely fast and it's hard to believe that we're already this deep into the season. Fans have had the opportunity to watch a ton of great hockey already this year and Saturday's schedule will be no different. One of the games fans should keep an eye on will feature the Blue Jackets taking on the Golden Knights in Las Vegas.

    How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets at Vegas Golden Knights Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 20th, 2021

    Game Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2 (Idaho-Montana)

    You can live stream the Columbus Blue Jackets at Vegas Golden Knights game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    So far this season, the Blue Jackets have looked decent but need to find more consistency. They enter this matchup with a 9-5-0 record. Columbus has won five out of their last seven matchups ahead of this game against Vegas.

    On the other side of the rink, the Golden Knights are 10-7-0 heading into this game against Columbus. They have the talent to be potential contenders but need to put everything together. Over their last five games, Vegas has won four of those outings.

    Both of these teams could use a win this evening. They are both in contention and have looked like squads who could make a run this year. Make sure to tune in to watch Vegas and Columbus go at it.

