How to Watch Blue Jackets at Capitals

    • December 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets at Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Blue Jackets will travel to Washington to take on the Capitals.
    Author:

    On Saturday, hockey fans will have the chance to watch quite a few good games. One of those matchups will feature the Blue Jackets hitting the road to take on the Capitals. It should be a good game, and fans won't want to miss it. 

    How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets at Washington Capitals Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: NBC Sports Washington

    Live stream the Columbus Blue Jackets at Washington Capitals game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    So far this season ahead of this matchup, the Blue Jackets have gone 12-9-0. They have lost three straight games coming into this one. Columbus needs to pick up a big win to get its season back on track.

    On the other side of the rink, the Capitals have started the season with a 14-4-6 record. They have shown flashes of being a very good team but still have some work to do. Getting the win in this one would be a nice step in the right direction.

    Make sure to tune in to this matchup. Both of these teams are hungry for a win, and both are potential contenders. This will be a fun one to watch.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

