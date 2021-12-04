How to Watch Blue Jackets at Capitals

The Blue Jackets will travel to Washington to take on the Capitals.

On Saturday, hockey fans will have the chance to watch quite a few good games. One of those matchups will feature the Blue Jackets hitting the road to take on the Capitals. It should be a good game, and fans won't want to miss it.

How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets at Washington Capitals Today:

Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Washington

So far this season ahead of this matchup, the Blue Jackets have gone 12-9-0. They have lost three straight games coming into this one. Columbus needs to pick up a big win to get its season back on track.

On the other side of the rink, the Capitals have started the season with a 14-4-6 record. They have shown flashes of being a very good team but still have some work to do. Getting the win in this one would be a nice step in the right direction.

Make sure to tune in to this matchup. Both of these teams are hungry for a win, and both are potential contenders. This will be a fun one to watch.

