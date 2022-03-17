Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/17/2022

How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 15, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates after scoring a goal against the New York Islanders in the third period at Capital One Arena. It was Ovechkin's 767th NHL goal, moving him into third place in all-time goals.

The NHL slate on Thursday includes a showdown between the Washington Capitals (33-18-10) and the Columbus Blue Jackets (31-27-3), starting at 7:00 PM ET at Nationwide Arena. The Capitals rank eighth while the Blue Jackets are ninth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Columbus vs. Washington

Game Day: Thursday, March 17, 2022

Thursday, March 17, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Nationwide Arena

Betting Information for Washington vs. Columbus

Favorite Spread Total Capitals -1.5 6.5

Washington and Columbus Stats

The Capitals are 11th in the league in goals scored per game (3.2), and the Blue Jackets are 30th in goals allowed (3.6).

The Blue Jackets are 10th in the league in scoring (3.3 goals per game), and the Capitals are 10th on defense (2.8 against).

Washington is ninth in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +28.

Columbus' goal differential is -22 on the season (22nd in the league).

The Blue Jackets have conceded 35 power-play goals (16th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Capitals have scored 33 power-play goals (24th in power-play percentage).

The Capitals have conceded 32 goals while short-handed (13th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Blue Jackets have scored 28 power-play goals (23rd in power-play percentage).

Washington Impact Players

Alex Ovechkin is Washington's leading contributor with 73 points. He has 37 goals and 36 assists this season.

Evgeny Kuznetsov has totaled 59 points (1.0 per game), scoring 19 goals and adding 40 assists.

John Carlson's season total of 49 points has come from 10 goals and 39 assists.

Vitek Vanecek has conceded 65 goals (2.4 goals against average) and recorded 722 saves with a .917 save percentage (13th in the league).

Capitals Injuries: Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye), Joe Snively: Out (Upper Body), Lars Eller: Out (COVID-19)

Columbus Impact Players

Oliver Bjorkstrand has recorded 21 goals and 24 assists in 59 games for Columbus, good for 45 points.

Patrik Laine has collected 45 points this season, with 23 goals and 22 assists.

Columbus' Boone Jenner is among the leaders on the team with 44 total points (23 goals and 21 assists).

Elvis Merzlikins has a .904 save percentage (35th in the league). He has 1172 saves, and has allowed 125 goals (3.4 goals against average).

Blue Jackets Injuries: Boone Jenner: Out (Lower Back), Daniil Tarasov: Out For Season (Hip), Adam Boqvist: Out (Upper Body), Alexandre Texier: Out (Finger)

Regional restrictions apply.