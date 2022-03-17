Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/17/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 15, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates after scoring a goal against the New York Islanders in the third period at Capital One Arena. It was Ovechkin's 767th NHL goal, moving him into third place in all-time goals. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL slate on Thursday includes a showdown between the Washington Capitals (33-18-10) and the Columbus Blue Jackets (31-27-3), starting at 7:00 PM ET at Nationwide Arena. The Capitals rank eighth while the Blue Jackets are ninth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Columbus vs. Washington

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 17, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Nationwide Arena
  Arena: Nationwide Arena

Betting Information for Washington vs. Columbus

Capitals vs Blue Jackets Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Capitals

-1.5

6.5

Washington and Columbus Stats

  • The Capitals are 11th in the league in goals scored per game (3.2), and the Blue Jackets are 30th in goals allowed (3.6).
  • The Blue Jackets are 10th in the league in scoring (3.3 goals per game), and the Capitals are 10th on defense (2.8 against).
  • Washington is ninth in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +28.
  • Columbus' goal differential is -22 on the season (22nd in the league).
  • The Blue Jackets have conceded 35 power-play goals (16th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Capitals have scored 33 power-play goals (24th in power-play percentage).
  • The Capitals have conceded 32 goals while short-handed (13th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Blue Jackets have scored 28 power-play goals (23rd in power-play percentage).

Washington Impact Players

  • Alex Ovechkin is Washington's leading contributor with 73 points. He has 37 goals and 36 assists this season.
  • Evgeny Kuznetsov has totaled 59 points (1.0 per game), scoring 19 goals and adding 40 assists.
  • John Carlson's season total of 49 points has come from 10 goals and 39 assists.
  • Vitek Vanecek has conceded 65 goals (2.4 goals against average) and recorded 722 saves with a .917 save percentage (13th in the league).

Capitals Injuries: Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye), Joe Snively: Out (Upper Body), Lars Eller: Out (COVID-19)

Columbus Impact Players

  • Oliver Bjorkstrand has recorded 21 goals and 24 assists in 59 games for Columbus, good for 45 points.
  • Patrik Laine has collected 45 points this season, with 23 goals and 22 assists.
  • Columbus' Boone Jenner is among the leaders on the team with 44 total points (23 goals and 21 assists).
  • Elvis Merzlikins has a .904 save percentage (35th in the league). He has 1172 saves, and has allowed 125 goals (3.4 goals against average).

Blue Jackets Injuries: Boone Jenner: Out (Lower Back), Daniil Tarasov: Out For Season (Hip), Adam Boqvist: Out (Upper Body), Alexandre Texier: Out (Finger)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
17
2022

Washington Capitals at Columbus Blue Jackets

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

