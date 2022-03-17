Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/17/2022

How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The NHL slate on Thursday includes a showdown between the Washington Capitals (33-18-10) and the Columbus Blue Jackets (31-27-3), starting at 7:00 PM ET at Nationwide Arena. The Capitals rank eighth while the Blue Jackets are ninth in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Columbus vs. Washington
- Game Day: Thursday, March 17, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Nationwide Arena
Betting Information for Washington vs. Columbus
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Capitals
-1.5
6.5
Washington and Columbus Stats
- The Capitals are 11th in the league in goals scored per game (3.2), and the Blue Jackets are 30th in goals allowed (3.6).
- The Blue Jackets are 10th in the league in scoring (3.3 goals per game), and the Capitals are 10th on defense (2.8 against).
- Washington is ninth in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +28.
- Columbus' goal differential is -22 on the season (22nd in the league).
- The Blue Jackets have conceded 35 power-play goals (16th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Capitals have scored 33 power-play goals (24th in power-play percentage).
- The Capitals have conceded 32 goals while short-handed (13th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Blue Jackets have scored 28 power-play goals (23rd in power-play percentage).
Washington Impact Players
- Alex Ovechkin is Washington's leading contributor with 73 points. He has 37 goals and 36 assists this season.
- Evgeny Kuznetsov has totaled 59 points (1.0 per game), scoring 19 goals and adding 40 assists.
- John Carlson's season total of 49 points has come from 10 goals and 39 assists.
- Vitek Vanecek has conceded 65 goals (2.4 goals against average) and recorded 722 saves with a .917 save percentage (13th in the league).
Capitals Injuries: Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye), Joe Snively: Out (Upper Body), Lars Eller: Out (COVID-19)
Columbus Impact Players
- Oliver Bjorkstrand has recorded 21 goals and 24 assists in 59 games for Columbus, good for 45 points.
- Patrik Laine has collected 45 points this season, with 23 goals and 22 assists.
- Columbus' Boone Jenner is among the leaders on the team with 44 total points (23 goals and 21 assists).
- Elvis Merzlikins has a .904 save percentage (35th in the league). He has 1172 saves, and has allowed 125 goals (3.4 goals against average).
Blue Jackets Injuries: Boone Jenner: Out (Lower Back), Daniil Tarasov: Out For Season (Hip), Adam Boqvist: Out (Upper Body), Alexandre Texier: Out (Finger)
