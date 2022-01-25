The red-hot Penguins will welcome the Coyotes, who are just above last place in the league, into Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

The Coyotes have had a rough season, but they are no longer the worst team in the NHL after surpassing the Canadiens by one point. Arizona is 10-26-4 on the year but 2–2 in its last four games.

The team is led in scoring by Clayton Keller, who has 31 points on the season (15 goals and 16 assists). He is followed closely by Phil Kessel, who has five goals and 22 assists for 27 points on the year.

How to Watch Arizona Coyotes at Pittsburgh Penguins Today:

Game Date: Jan. 25, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Pittsburgh

Live stream the Arizona Coyotes at Pittsburgh Penguins game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Penguins have been on fire lately. They have won nine of their last 11 games including wins against some of the top teams in the league. That has propelled them up the rankings to the No. 4 team in the Eastern Conference behind the Panthers, Rangers and Lightning.

They rank first in the NHL in penalty-kill percentage. They also rank sixth in the league in goals scored and sixth in goals allowed. With a strong offense and a strong defense, this team is hard to take down.

Pittsburgh should come away with a win against Arizona, which will be facing its second game in a row against a top NHL team after falling 7–3 to the Rangers in its most recent outing. The Coyotes will look for an upset win to snap a two-game losing streak.

