Dallas Stars vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/31/2022

How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 21, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks celebrate the goal scored by right wing Troy Terry (19) against the Nashville Predators during the second period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Anaheim Ducks (27-29-11) and the Dallas Stars (36-25-3) hit the ice in Anaheim, California on March 31, 2022 at Honda Center, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Ducks rank 13th in the Western Conference with 65 points and the Stars are eighth in the Western Conference with 75 points.

How to Watch Anaheim vs. Dallas

Betting Information for Anaheim vs. Dallas

Ducks vs Stars Betting Information

FavoriteMoneylineTotal

Ducks

-

Anaheim and Dallas Stats

  • On average, the Ducks put up 2.8 goals in a game (23rd in NHL), and the Stars allow 3.0 (15th).
  • The Stars are 19th in the NHL in scoring (2.9 goals per game), and the Ducks are 21st on defense (3.2 against).
  • In terms of goal differential, Anaheim is -29 on the season (21st in NHL).
  • Dallas has a -5 goal differential on the season, 20th in the NHL.
  • The Stars have conceded 41 power-play goals (19th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Ducks have scored 43 power-play goals (11th in power-play percentage).
  • The Stars have scored 44 power-play goals (successful on 22.7% of opportunities), and the Ducks have conceded 37 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.7% of penalties).

Dallas Impact Players

  • Joe Pavelski drives the offense for Dallas with 65 points (1.0 per game), with 24 goals and 41 assists in 65 games (playing 18:07 per game).
  • Jason Robertson is a key piece of the offense for Dallas with 60 total points this season. He has scored 31 goals and added 29 assists in 57 games.
  • Roope Hintz is a top player on offense for Dallas with 28 goals and 27 assists.
  • Jake Oettinger has a .916 save percentage (15th in the league), with 917 total saves, giving up 84 goals (2.5 goals against average).

Stars Injuries: Miro Heiskanen: Out (Illness), Braden Holtby: Out (Lower Body)

Anaheim Impact Players

  • Troy Terry is Anaheim's leading contributor with 53 points. He has 30 goals and 23 assists this season.
  • Trevor Zegras has 16 goals and 31 assists to total 47 points (0.8 per game).
  • Cam Fowler's season total of 34 points has come from seven goals and 27 assists.
  • John Gibson has conceded 142 goals (3.1 goals against average) and racked up 1333 saves with a .904 save percentage (32nd in the league).

Ducks Injuries: Max Jones: Out (Pectoral), Urho Vaakanainen: Out (Undisclosed), Jakob Silfverberg: Out (Lower Body), Anthony Stolarz: Day To Day (Illness)

How To Watch

March
31
2022

Dallas Stars at Anaheim Ducks

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
