Dallas Stars vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/31/2022

How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Anaheim Ducks (27-29-11) and the Dallas Stars (36-25-3) hit the ice in Anaheim, California on March 31, 2022 at Honda Center, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Ducks rank 13th in the Western Conference with 65 points and the Stars are eighth in the Western Conference with 75 points.
- Game Day: Thursday, March 31, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Arena: Honda Center
Arena: Honda Center
Anaheim and Dallas Stats
- On average, the Ducks put up 2.8 goals in a game (23rd in NHL), and the Stars allow 3.0 (15th).
- The Stars are 19th in the NHL in scoring (2.9 goals per game), and the Ducks are 21st on defense (3.2 against).
- In terms of goal differential, Anaheim is -29 on the season (21st in NHL).
- Dallas has a -5 goal differential on the season, 20th in the NHL.
- The Stars have conceded 41 power-play goals (19th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Ducks have scored 43 power-play goals (11th in power-play percentage).
- The Stars have scored 44 power-play goals (successful on 22.7% of opportunities), and the Ducks have conceded 37 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.7% of penalties).
Dallas Impact Players
- Joe Pavelski drives the offense for Dallas with 65 points (1.0 per game), with 24 goals and 41 assists in 65 games (playing 18:07 per game).
- Jason Robertson is a key piece of the offense for Dallas with 60 total points this season. He has scored 31 goals and added 29 assists in 57 games.
- Roope Hintz is a top player on offense for Dallas with 28 goals and 27 assists.
- Jake Oettinger has a .916 save percentage (15th in the league), with 917 total saves, giving up 84 goals (2.5 goals against average).
Stars Injuries: Miro Heiskanen: Out (Illness), Braden Holtby: Out (Lower Body)
Anaheim Impact Players
- Troy Terry is Anaheim's leading contributor with 53 points. He has 30 goals and 23 assists this season.
- Trevor Zegras has 16 goals and 31 assists to total 47 points (0.8 per game).
- Cam Fowler's season total of 34 points has come from seven goals and 27 assists.
- John Gibson has conceded 142 goals (3.1 goals against average) and racked up 1333 saves with a .904 save percentage (32nd in the league).
Ducks Injuries: Max Jones: Out (Pectoral), Urho Vaakanainen: Out (Undisclosed), Jakob Silfverberg: Out (Lower Body), Anthony Stolarz: Day To Day (Illness)
Regional restrictions apply.
