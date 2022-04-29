How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 23, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras (46) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Los Angeles Kings in the second period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Stars (45-30-6) host the Anaheim Ducks (31-36-14) at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on April 29, 2022, starting at 8:30 PM ET. The Stars are eighth and the Ducks 13th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Dallas vs. Anaheim

Game Day: Friday, April 29, 2022

Friday, April 29, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV:

Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Head-to-head results for Dallas vs. Anaheim

Date Home Away Result 3/31/2022 Ducks Stars 3-2 (F/OT) DAL 3/29/2022 Ducks Stars 3-2 DAL

Dallas and Anaheim Stats

On average, the Stars put up 2.8 goals in a game (21st in NHL), and the Ducks allow 3.2 (23rd).

The Ducks are 22nd in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.8), and the Stars are 15th in goals allowed (3.0).

Dallas has a -13 goal differential on the season, 20th in the NHL.

Anaheim is 21st in the NHL in goal differential, at -37 (-0.5 per game).

On the power play, the Stars have scored 53 goals (on 22.3% of opportunities, 11th in NHL), and short-handed the Ducks have conceded 42 (killing off 81.1% of penalties, 11th in league).

The Stars have conceded 46 goals while short-handed (19th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Ducks have scored 48 power-play goals (12th in power-play percentage).

Dallas Impact Players

Joe Pavelski is one of Dallas' leading contributors (80 total points), having registered 27 goals and 53 assists.

Jason Robertson has totaled 78 points (1.1 per game), scoring 40 goals and adding 38 assists.

Roope Hintz's season total of 71 points has come from 37 goals and 34 assists.

Jake Oettinger has a 2.5 goals against average, and 1198 saves. His .915 save percentage ranks 13th in the league.

Stars Injuries: Braden Holtby: Out (Lower Body), Vladislav Namestnikov: Out (Lower-body)

Anaheim Impact Players

Troy Terry has scored 37 goals (0.5 per game) and put up 30 assists (0.4 per game), contributing to the Anaheim offense with 67 total points (0.9 per game). He takes 2.6 shots per game, shooting 19.6%.

Trevor Zegras has collected 60 points this season, with 22 goals and 38 assists.

Cam Fowler has 42 points so far, including nine goals and 33 assists.

John Gibson has 1612 saves while allowing 173 goals (3.2 goals against average) with a .903 save percentage (34th in the league).

Ducks Injuries: Max Jones: Out (Pectoral), Jakob Silfverberg: Out (Lower Body), Sam Carrick: Day To Day (Lower Body)

Regional restrictions apply.