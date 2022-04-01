How to Watch Stars at Ducks

Skip to main content

How to Watch Dallas Stars at Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Thursday night in NHL action, the Stars will hit the road to Anaheim to face off against the Ducks.

The 2021-22 NHL season is winding down and the playoffs will be here before we know it. With that in mind, every game is that much more important for teams still fighting for seeding and simply to get into the postseason. One intriguing matchup to watch tonight will feature the Stars traveling to Anaheim to take on the Ducks.

How to Watch the Dallas Stars at Anaheim Ducks Today:

Game Date: March 31, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: My Network TV (KCOPDT – Los Angeles, CA)

Live stream the Dallas Stars at Anaheim Ducks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of today's game, the Stars are very much in the playoff picture with a 37-25-3 record. Dallas still needs to figure out how to finish off the season strong. In their last game, the Stars ended up beating the Ducks by a final score of 3-2.

On the other side of this matchup, the Ducks will be looking for revenge tonight. After losing to the Stars in their last game, they know that they need to get back in the win column. Anaheim currently sports a 27-30-11 record and will need to finish the season in dominant form to get into the playoffs.

This should be a very entertaining matchup to watch between two hungry teams. While the Stars are favored to win, the Ducks aren't going to go down quietly. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the big victory.

Regional restrictions may apply.

