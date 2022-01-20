How to Watch Stars at Sabres

The Stars start a four-game road trip Thursday when they travel to Buffalo to take on the Sabres.

The Stars hit the road looking to snap a three-game losing streak. Dallas lost two games in the state of Florida before coming home and losing to the Canadiens on Tuesday.

How to Watch Dallas Stars at Buffalo Sabres Today:

Game Date: Jan. 20, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

It has been a tough stretch for the Stars, who had won three of four before losing three straight.

They are now 18-16-2 and in sixth place in the Central Division.

Thursday night, they will try and get back in the win column against a Sabres team that is coming off a win against the Senators on Tuesday night.

Buffalo won for just the second time since the league-wide pause when it took down Ottawa 3-1 on Tuesday.

The Sabres had lost two in a row and seven of eight before the win. They are now 12-20-7 overall.

It hasn't been a great stretch for the Sabres but one they are looking to reverse as the NHL season hits the midway point soon.

Thursday, that starts with a game against a Stars team that is struggling right now.

