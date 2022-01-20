How to Watch Stars at Sabres

Skip to main content

How to Watch Dallas Stars at Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Stars start a four-game road trip Thursday when they travel to Buffalo to take on the Sabres.

The Stars hit the road looking to snap a three-game losing streak. Dallas lost two games in the state of Florida before coming home and losing to the Canadiens on Tuesday.

It has been a tough stretch for the Stars, who had won three of four before losing three straight.

They are now 18-16-2 and in sixth place in the Central Division.

Thursday night, they will try and get back in the win column against a Sabres team that is coming off a win against the Senators on Tuesday night.

Buffalo won for just the second time since the league-wide pause when it took down Ottawa 3-1 on Tuesday.

The Sabres had lost two in a row and seven of eight before the win. They are now 12-20-7 overall.

It hasn't been a great stretch for the Sabres but one they are looking to reverse as the NHL season hits the midway point soon. 

Thursday, that starts with a game against a Stars team that is struggling right now.

