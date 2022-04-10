Skip to main content

How to Watch Dallas Stars at Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Stars look to snap a two-game losing streak on Sunday when they travel to Chicago to face the struggling Blackhawks.

The Stars are fighting for their playoff life after losses in three of their last four games.

How to Watch Dallas Stars at Chicago Blackhawks Today:

Game Date: April 10, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago

Live Stream the Dallas Stars at Chicago Blackhawks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Dallas is currently tied with the Golden Knights for the last playoff spot with 84 points and need to pick it up if it wants to sneak into the last wildcard spot.

The Stars have wasted opportunities for wins, as they lost 4-1 to the last place Kraken and then lost 3-1 on Saturday to the Devils at home.

They need to start winning the games they should and Sunday is another example, as they take on a Blackhawks team that has lost six straight.

Chicago have lost back-to-back games to the bottom teams in the Western Conference. The Blackhawks lost 3-2 in overtime to the Coyotes last Sunday and then lost 2-0 to the Kraken on Thursday.

It has not been a good year for the Blackhawks, but now they are looking to be a thorn in the side of the Stars and send them to their third straight loss.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
10
2022

Dallas Stars at Chicago Blackhawks

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Chicago
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 29, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz (24) and Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) celebrate after a goal against the Anaheim Ducks in the third period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Stars at Blackhawks

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
Apr 7, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) and left wing Jason Robertson (21) and defenseman Ryan Suter (20) and center Roope Hintz (24) and defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) skate off the ice after Pavelski scores a goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the third period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Dallas Stars vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Mar 16, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) shoots beside Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen (24) in the second quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Pistons at 76ers

By Nick Crain3 minutes ago
oMar 3, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) greets Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) after their game at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Celtics at Grizzlies

By Ben Macaluso3 minutes ago
Apr 5, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) controls the ball as Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) tries to defend during the fourth quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Apr 5, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) shoots a free throw in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Apr 7, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin (11) dunks over Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) during the first quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Orlando Magic vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Apr 7, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) and Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) reach for a loose ball in the 3rd quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
YANKEES
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox vs. Yankees

By Ben Macaluso3 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy