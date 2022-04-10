How to Watch Stars at Blackhawks

The Stars look to snap a two-game losing streak on Sunday when they travel to Chicago to face the struggling Blackhawks.

The Stars are fighting for their playoff life after losses in three of their last four games.

How to Watch Dallas Stars at Chicago Blackhawks Today:

Game Date: April 10, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago

Dallas is currently tied with the Golden Knights for the last playoff spot with 84 points and need to pick it up if it wants to sneak into the last wildcard spot.

The Stars have wasted opportunities for wins, as they lost 4-1 to the last place Kraken and then lost 3-1 on Saturday to the Devils at home.

They need to start winning the games they should and Sunday is another example, as they take on a Blackhawks team that has lost six straight.

Chicago have lost back-to-back games to the bottom teams in the Western Conference. The Blackhawks lost 3-2 in overtime to the Coyotes last Sunday and then lost 2-0 to the Kraken on Thursday.

It has not been a good year for the Blackhawks, but now they are looking to be a thorn in the side of the Stars and send them to their third straight loss.

