How to Watch Stars at Blackhawks

The Stars travel to the rival Blackhawks on Friday night looking to win their second straight game

The Stars head to Chicago for the second of a three-game road trip on Friday night. Dallas won its first road game 4-1 over the Avalanche on Tuesday night.

How to Watch Dallas Stars at Chicago Blackhawks Today:

Game Date: Feb. 18, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

The win was the Stars' third in four games and came after they had lost at home to Colorado just two days before.

Dallas is now 26-19-2 and in fifth place in the Central Division. The Stars are just one point back of the Ducks and Kings for the last wild-card spot in the Western Division.

While the Stars are fighting for their playoff lives, their opponent on Friday night is just trying to salvage what has been a tough season.

The Blackhawks lost Thursday night 7-4 to the Blue Jackets and are now just 3-9 over their last 12 games.

Chicago was looking to win its second game in a row after beating the Jets 3-1 on Monday but came up short in its attempt to start a winning streak for the first time since the middle of January.

