How to Watch Stars at Panthers

How to Watch Dallas Stars at Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Stars travel to Florida on Friday night for the first of two straight games in the Sunshine State. First up for Dallas, the Panthers.

The Stars go on a quick two-game road trip to Florida starting on Friday when they take on the Panthers. Dallas will then head to Tampa Bay to face the Lightning before heading back home.

How to Watch Dallas Stars at Florida Panthers Today:

Game Date: Jan. 14, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

Live stream the Dallas Stars at Florida Panthers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Stars head to Florida coming off a 5-2 win over the Kraken on Wednesday. The win helped them bounce back from a loss to the Blues on Sunday.

It was also their fourth win over their last five, as they look to make a push towards the playoffs. 

Thursday, they get a tough test against a Panthers team that has won two straight.

Florida has been great this year, and the league-wide pause hasn't slowed the team down.

Since the break, the Panthers have won six of seven. They are now a league-best 24-7-5 and are tied with the Lightning with 53 points in the Eastern Conference.

They have been hot from the start of the season and don't appear to be slowing anytime soon. 

The Stars will look to steal a game from them on Thursday night but it won't be easy.

How To Watch

January
14
2022

Dallas Stars at Florida Panthers

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
