How to Watch Stars at Islanders

On Saturday in NHL action, the Stars are set to travel to New York to take on the Islanders.

The 2021-22 NHL season is winding down and teams are looking to finish the season strong. While some teams are not going to make the playoffs and simply want to finish on a positive note, other teams are still fighting for their postseason spot. One intriguing game to watch today will feature the Stars traveling to New York to take on the Islanders.

How to Watch the Dallas Stars at New York Islanders Today:

Game Date: Mar. 19, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: MSG+

Ahead of tonight's game, the Stars are 33-23-3 and are without a doubt in playoff contention. Dallas could use a strong end to the year and it all starts today against the Islanders. In their last game, the Stars ended up beating the Canadiens by a final score of 4-3.

On the other side of the ice, the Islanders are 25-24-9 and are in trouble. They would need a very strong finish to the year in order to get into the playoffs. While New York isn't expected to get into the postseason, they are coming off of a big-time 2-1 win over the Rangers last time out.

This should be a very entertaining game for fans to watch. Both teams are talented and neither is going to go down without a major fight. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

