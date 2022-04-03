How to Watch Stars at Kraken

Skip to main content

How to Watch Dallas Stars at Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Sunday night in NHL action, the Stars are set to travel to Seattle to face off against the Kraken.

The 2021-22 NHL season continues on Sunday with quite a few great games on the schedule for fans to watch. From top-notch contenders to teams fighting to get into the playoff picture, there are plenty of storylines to keep an eye on as well. One intriguing matchup to watch tonight will feature the Stars taking on the Kraken in Seattle.

How to Watch the Dallas Stars at Seattle Kraken Today:

Game Date: April 3, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2

Live stream the Dallas Stars at Seattle Kraken game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Coming into this evening's matchup, the Stars have gone 39-25-3 and are very much in the playoff hunt. Dallas will need to finish the season strong in order to find its way into postseason play. The Stars are coming off of a big-time 5-4 victory over the Sharks in their last game.

On the other side of this matchup, the Kraken have had a rough season and have already been eliminated from playoff contention. Seattle is just 21-41-6 coming into tonight's game. In their last outing, the Kraken lost to the Golden Knights by a final score of 5-2.

While the Stars should dominate this game and come out with a win, the Kraken cannot be overlooked. This is the definition of a "trap game" for the Stars. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

