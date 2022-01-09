How to Watch Stars at Blues

The Stars go for their fifth straight win on Sunday afternoon when they travel to St. Louis to take on the Blues.

The Stars head to St. Louis on Sunday night in the second game of a back-to-back. They beat the Penguins Saturday 3-2 to pick up their fourth straight win.

How to Watch Dallas Stars at St. Louis Blues Today:

Game Date: Jan. 9, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NHL Network

Dallas gave up two goals to Pittsburgh in the first period but scored one in the second and two in the third to get the come-from-behind win. Roope Hintz scored at 16:14 of the third period for the game-winner as the Stars snapped the Penguins' 10-game winning streak.

Sunday, they will look to get their fifth straight victory when they take on a Blues team that has won three of its last four.

The Blues were playing good hockey before the NHL went on pause and have picked up right where they left off.

St. Louis is coming off a big 5-1 win over the Capitals on Friday. The win improved its record to 20-10-5 on the year and has the Blues just one point back of the division-leading Predators.

Sunday they will look to stay hot when they host the rival Stars who are trying to win their fifth straight game.

