Skip to main content

How to Watch Dallas Stars at St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Stars go for their fifth straight win on Sunday afternoon when they travel to St. Louis to take on the Blues.

The Stars head to St. Louis on Sunday night in the second game of a back-to-back. They beat the Penguins Saturday 3-2 to pick up their fourth straight win. 

How to Watch Dallas Stars at St. Louis Blues Today:

Game Date: Jan. 9, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NHL Network

Live stream the Dallas Stars at St. Louis Blues game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Dallas gave up two goals to Pittsburgh in the first period but scored one in the second and two in the third to get the come-from-behind win. Roope Hintz scored at 16:14 of the third period for the game-winner as the Stars snapped the Penguins' 10-game winning streak.

Sunday, they will look to get their fifth straight victory when they take on a Blues team that has won three of its last four.

The Blues were playing good hockey before the NHL went on pause and have picked up right where they left off.

St. Louis is coming off a big 5-1 win over the Capitals on Friday. The win improved its record to 20-10-5 on the year and has the Blues just one point back of the division-leading Predators.

Sunday they will look to stay hot when they host the rival Stars who are trying to win their fifth straight game.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
9
2022

Dallas Stars at St. Louis Blues

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17473518
NHL

How to Watch Stars at Blues

34 seconds ago
iowa women basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Iowa at Nebraska in Women's College Basketball

34 seconds ago
USATSI_17474687
Figure Skating

How to Watch U.S. Championships: Men's Free Skate

34 seconds ago
duke women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Duke at Syracuse in Women's College Basketball

34 seconds ago
arizona state women basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Washington State at Arizona State in Women's College Basketball

34 seconds ago
usc women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch San Jose State at Colorado State in Women's College Basketball

34 seconds ago
Ethiopia
2021 Africa Cup of Nations

How to Watch Ethiopia vs Cape Verde

10 minutes ago
USATSI_17412135
NFL

How to Watch Bears at Vikings

1 hour ago
USATSI_17446804
NFL

How to Watch Browns at Bengals

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy