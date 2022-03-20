How to Watch Stars at Capitals

The Capitals go for their fifth straight win on Sunday afternoon when they host the Stars.

The Capitals return home on Sunday after winning two games on the road against the Blue Jackets and the Hurricanes.

How to Watch Dallas Stars at Washington Capitals Today:

Game Date: March 20, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Washington scored seven goals against Columbus to get the win but needed a shootout to beat Metropolitan division-leading Carolina.

The wins are part of four straight that have moved it to within three points of the third-place Rangers in the division.

Sunday afternoon, the Caps will look to stay hot against a Stars team that has lost four of their last five games.

Dallas is finishing up a four-game road trip on Sunday and is looking to get to 2-2 on the trip.

The Stars have lost to the Maple Leafs and Islanders on the trip but did get an overtime win against the Canadiens.

The slump has dropped the Stars three points back of the last playoff spot and Sunday they will look to get back on track as they take on a streaking Capitals team on the road.

