Jan 6, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) scores against Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the overtime shootout period as the Stars fans look on at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Stars (18-16-2) take on the Buffalo Sabres (12-20-7) in NHL action on Thursday, starting at 7:00 PM ET at KeyBank Center. The Stars are 13th in the Western Conference (38 points), and the Sabres are 14th in the Eastern Conference (31 points).

How to Watch Buffalo vs. Dallas

Game Day: Thursday, January 20, 2022

Thursday, January 20, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: KeyBank Center

Betting Information for Dallas vs. Buffalo

Favorite Spread Total Stars -1.5 5.5

Dallas and Buffalo Stats

The Stars score 2.8 goals per game (100 in 36 games), and the Sabres give up 3.4 (133 in 39).

The Sabres are 26th in the NHL in scoring (2.5 goals per game), and the Stars are 20th on defense (3.1 against).

In terms of goal differential, Dallas is -10 on the season (20th in NHL).

Buffalo's goal differential is -34 on the season (29th in the NHL).

The Sabres have conceded 22 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.2% of penalties), and the Stars have scored 26 power-play goals (successful on 24.8% of opportunities).

The Stars have conceded 25 goals while short-handed (25th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Sabres have scored 19 power-play goals (20th in power-play percentage).

Buffalo Impact Players

Jeff Skinner's 24 points are pivotal for Buffalo. He has recorded 14 goals and 10 assists in 37 games.

Tage Thompson has collected 24 points this season, with 12 goals and 12 assists.

Buffalo's Rasmus Dahlin is among the top offensive players on the team with 23 total points (six goals and 17 assists).

Dustin Tokarski has a .903 save percentage (35th in the league), with 391 total saves, allowing 42 goals (3.3 goals against average).

Sabres Injuries: Dustin Tokarski: Out (Health Protocols), Craig Anderson: Out (Upper Body), Colin Miller: Out (Upper Body), Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Drake Caggiula: Out (Upper Body), Kyle Okposo: Out (Upper Body), Casey Mittelstadt: Out (Upper Body), Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Out (Lower body), Zemgus Girgensons: Out (Lower-body), Vinnie Hinostroza: Out (Lower Body)

Dallas Impact Players

One of Dallas' top offensive players this season is Joe Pavelski, who has 38 points (16 goals, 22 assists) and plays an average of 17:34 per game.

Jason Robertson is another of Dallas' offensive options, contributing 32 points (13 goals, 19 assists) to the team.

Roope Hintz's 28 points this season have come via 15 goals and 13 assists.

Jake Oettinger has a 2.7 goals against average, and 314 saves. His .905 save percentage ranks 33rd in the league.

Stars Injuries: Alexander Radulov: Out (COVID-19), Jason Robertson: Day To Day (Lower Body)

