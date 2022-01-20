How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Dallas Stars (18-16-2) take on the Buffalo Sabres (12-20-7) in NHL action on Thursday, starting at 7:00 PM ET at KeyBank Center. The Stars are 13th in the Western Conference (38 points), and the Sabres are 14th in the Eastern Conference (31 points).
How to Watch Buffalo vs. Dallas
- Game Day: Thursday, January 20, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: KeyBank Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Dallas vs. Buffalo
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Stars
-1.5
5.5
Dallas and Buffalo Stats
- The Stars score 2.8 goals per game (100 in 36 games), and the Sabres give up 3.4 (133 in 39).
- The Sabres are 26th in the NHL in scoring (2.5 goals per game), and the Stars are 20th on defense (3.1 against).
- In terms of goal differential, Dallas is -10 on the season (20th in NHL).
- Buffalo's goal differential is -34 on the season (29th in the NHL).
- The Sabres have conceded 22 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.2% of penalties), and the Stars have scored 26 power-play goals (successful on 24.8% of opportunities).
- The Stars have conceded 25 goals while short-handed (25th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Sabres have scored 19 power-play goals (20th in power-play percentage).
Buffalo Impact Players
- Jeff Skinner's 24 points are pivotal for Buffalo. He has recorded 14 goals and 10 assists in 37 games.
- Tage Thompson has collected 24 points this season, with 12 goals and 12 assists.
- Buffalo's Rasmus Dahlin is among the top offensive players on the team with 23 total points (six goals and 17 assists).
- Dustin Tokarski has a .903 save percentage (35th in the league), with 391 total saves, allowing 42 goals (3.3 goals against average).
Sabres Injuries: Dustin Tokarski: Out (Health Protocols), Craig Anderson: Out (Upper Body), Colin Miller: Out (Upper Body), Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Drake Caggiula: Out (Upper Body), Kyle Okposo: Out (Upper Body), Casey Mittelstadt: Out (Upper Body), Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Out (Lower body), Zemgus Girgensons: Out (Lower-body), Vinnie Hinostroza: Out (Lower Body)
Dallas Impact Players
- One of Dallas' top offensive players this season is Joe Pavelski, who has 38 points (16 goals, 22 assists) and plays an average of 17:34 per game.
- Jason Robertson is another of Dallas' offensive options, contributing 32 points (13 goals, 19 assists) to the team.
- Roope Hintz's 28 points this season have come via 15 goals and 13 assists.
- Jake Oettinger has a 2.7 goals against average, and 314 saves. His .905 save percentage ranks 33rd in the league.
Stars Injuries: Alexander Radulov: Out (COVID-19), Jason Robertson: Day To Day (Lower Body)
