Feb 24, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) looks around a screen from Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) in overtime at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

NHL play on Sunday features the Dallas Stars (28-20-3) hosting the Buffalo Sabres (16-29-8) at American Airlines Center, starting at 2:00 PM ET. The Stars rank ninth in the Western Conference with 59 points and the Sabres are 15th in the Eastern Conference with 40 points.

How to Watch Dallas vs. Buffalo

Game Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022

Sunday, February 27, 2022 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Dallas vs. Buffalo

Favorite Spread Total Stars -1.5 5.5

Dallas and Buffalo Stats

The Stars score 2.8 goals per game (21st in NHL), and the Sabres concede 3.6 (27th).

The Sabres are scoring 2.6 goals per game (26th in NHL), and the Stars concede 2.9 (15th).

Dallas has a -3 goal differential on the season, 18th in the NHL.

Buffalo is 29th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -51.

The Stars have scored 36 power-play goals (successful on 23.2% of opportunities), and the Sabres have conceded 33 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.8% of penalties).

The Sabres have scored 28 power-play goals (successful on 19.3% of opportunities), and the Stars have conceded 32 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.4% of penalties).

Dallas Impact Players

One of Dallas' top offensive players this season is Joe Pavelski, who has 53 points (21 goals, 32 assists) and plays an average of 18:17 per game.

Jason Robertson has 22 goals and 25 assists to total 47 points (1.1 per game).

Roope Hintz has 22 goals and 21 assists for Dallas.

Jake Oettinger has a 2.3 goals against average, and 598 saves. His .921 save percentage is eighth-best in the league.

Stars Injuries: Andrej Sekera: Out (Illness)

Buffalo Impact Players

Tage Thompson has collected 21 goals and 18 assists in 49 games for Buffalo, good for 39 points.

Jeff Skinner is one of the top contributors for Buffalo with 36 total points (0.7 per game), with 20 goals and 16 assists in 51 games.

Rasmus Dahlin has earned eight goals on the season, adding 26 assists.

Dustin Tokarski has played 19 games this season, conceding 60 goals (3.4 goals against average) with 532 saves and an .899 save percentage (43rd in the league).

Sabres Injuries: Colin Miller: Out (Upper Body), Henri Jokiharju: Day To Day (Lower Body), Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back), Jack Quinn: Out (Lower Body), Vinnie Hinostroza: Out (Lower Body), Zemgus Girgensons: Out (Undisclosed)

Regional restrictions apply.