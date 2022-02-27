How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL play on Sunday features the Dallas Stars (28-20-3) hosting the Buffalo Sabres (16-29-8) at American Airlines Center, starting at 2:00 PM ET. The Stars rank ninth in the Western Conference with 59 points and the Sabres are 15th in the Eastern Conference with 40 points.
How to Watch Dallas vs. Buffalo
- Game Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: American Airlines Center
Betting Information for Dallas vs. Buffalo
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Stars
-1.5
5.5
Dallas and Buffalo Stats
- The Stars score 2.8 goals per game (21st in NHL), and the Sabres concede 3.6 (27th).
- The Sabres are scoring 2.6 goals per game (26th in NHL), and the Stars concede 2.9 (15th).
- Dallas has a -3 goal differential on the season, 18th in the NHL.
- Buffalo is 29th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -51.
- The Stars have scored 36 power-play goals (successful on 23.2% of opportunities), and the Sabres have conceded 33 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.8% of penalties).
- The Sabres have scored 28 power-play goals (successful on 19.3% of opportunities), and the Stars have conceded 32 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.4% of penalties).
Dallas Impact Players
- One of Dallas' top offensive players this season is Joe Pavelski, who has 53 points (21 goals, 32 assists) and plays an average of 18:17 per game.
- Jason Robertson has 22 goals and 25 assists to total 47 points (1.1 per game).
- Roope Hintz has 22 goals and 21 assists for Dallas.
- Jake Oettinger has a 2.3 goals against average, and 598 saves. His .921 save percentage is eighth-best in the league.
Stars Injuries: Andrej Sekera: Out (Illness)
Buffalo Impact Players
- Tage Thompson has collected 21 goals and 18 assists in 49 games for Buffalo, good for 39 points.
- Jeff Skinner is one of the top contributors for Buffalo with 36 total points (0.7 per game), with 20 goals and 16 assists in 51 games.
- Rasmus Dahlin has earned eight goals on the season, adding 26 assists.
- Dustin Tokarski has played 19 games this season, conceding 60 goals (3.4 goals against average) with 532 saves and an .899 save percentage (43rd in the league).
Sabres Injuries: Colin Miller: Out (Upper Body), Henri Jokiharju: Day To Day (Lower Body), Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back), Jack Quinn: Out (Lower Body), Vinnie Hinostroza: Out (Lower Body), Zemgus Girgensons: Out (Undisclosed)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
February
27
2022
Buffalo Sabres at Dallas Stars
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
2:00
PM/EST
