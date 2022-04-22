Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/21/2022

How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 20, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski (16) and Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman (18) look for a loose puck during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

The Calgary Flames (47-20-10) host the Dallas Stars (43-29-5) at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta on April 21, 2022, starting at 9:00 PM ET. The Flames are second (with 104 points) and the Stars eighth (91 points) in the Western Conference.

Calgary and Dallas Stats

The Flames are sixth in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.6), and the Stars are 16th in goals allowed (3.0).

The Stars score 2.8 goals per game (20th in league), and the Flames are conceding 2.5 (third).

Calgary is second in the league in goal differential, at +82 (+1.1 per game).

Dallas' goal differential is -11 on the season (19th in the NHL).

The Stars have conceded 43 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.4% of penalties), and the Flames have scored 51 power-play goals (successful on 23.2% of opportunities).

The Flames have conceded 37 goals while short-handed (fifth in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Stars have scored 50 power-play goals (11th in power-play percentage).

Dallas Impact Players

Joe Pavelski has scored 27 goals (0.4 per game) and put up 48 assists (0.6 per game), fueling the Dallas offense with 75 total points (1.0 per game). He averages 2.7 shots per game, shooting 13.1%.

Jason Robertson has amassed 72 points this season, with 37 goals and 35 assists.

Roope Hintz has 68 points so far, including 35 goals and 33 assists.

Jake Oettinger has a .913 save percentage (15th in the league). He has 1102 saves, and has allowed 105 goals (2.6 goals against average).

Stars Injuries: Braden Holtby: Out (Lower Body), Vladislav Namestnikov: Out (Lower-body)

Calgary Impact Players

Johnny Gaudreau has been a major player for Calgary this season, with 108 points in 77 games.

Matthew Tkachuk has 39 goals and 60 assists to total 99 points (1.3 per game).

Elias Lindholm's 78 points this season have come via 39 goals and 39 assists.

In 61 games, Jacob Markstrom has conceded 132 goals (2.22 goals against average) and has recorded 1574 saves.

Flames Injuries: Sean Monahan: Out For Season (Hip), Tyler Parsons: Out For Season (Undisclosed)

Flames Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/16/2022 Coyotes W 9-1 Home -574 4/18/2022 Blackhawks W 5-2 Away -324 4/19/2022 Predators L 3-2 Away -130 4/21/2022 Stars - Home -225 4/23/2022 Canucks - Home - 4/26/2022 Predators - Away - 4/28/2022 Wild - Away -

Stars Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/16/2022 Sharks W 2-1 Home -236 4/18/2022 Canucks L 6-2 Away -111 4/20/2022 Oilers L 5-2 Away +154 4/21/2022 Flames - Away +184 4/23/2022 Kraken - Home - 4/26/2022 Golden Knights - Home - 4/27/2022 Coyotes - Home -

