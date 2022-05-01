How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 29, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Calgary Flames left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) celebrates his first period goal against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports

NHL play on Tuesday features the Calgary Flames (50-21-11) hosting the Dallas Stars (46-30-6) at Scotiabank Saddledome, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Flames sit in third place in the Western Conference with 111 points and the Stars are seventh in the Western Conference with 98 points.

How to Watch Calgary vs. Dallas

Game Day: Tuesday, May 3, 2022

Tuesday, May 3, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Scotiabank Saddledome

Scotiabank Saddledome Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Calgary and Dallas Stats

The Flames are scoring 3.6 goals per game (sixth in NHL), and the Stars concede 3.0 (14th).

The Stars are 21st in the league in scoring (2.8 goals per game), and the Flames are third on defense (2.5 against).

Calgary has a +85 goal differential on the season, second in the league.

Dallas is 20th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -11.

The Stars have conceded 46 power-play goals (19th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Flames have scored 54 power-play goals (10th in power-play percentage).

The Flames have conceded 42 goals while short-handed (sixth in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Stars have scored 54 power-play goals (11th in power-play percentage).

Dallas Impact Players

Joe Pavelski has totaled 27 goals and 53 assists in 82 games for Dallas, good for 80 points.

Jason Robertson is a leading scorer for Dallas with 79 total points this season. He has scored 41 goals and added 38 assists in 74 games.

Roope Hintz's 37 goals and 35 assists add up to 72 points this season.

Jake Oettinger has a .914 save percentage (15th in the league). He has 1217 saves, and has given up 114 goals (2.5 goals against average).

Stars Injuries: Braden Holtby: Out (Lower Body), Vladislav Namestnikov: Out (Lower-body)

Calgary Impact Players

One of Calgary's top offensive players this season is Johnny Gaudreau, who has scored 115 points in 82 games (40 goals and 75 assists).

Matthew Tkachuk has 104 points (1.3 per game), scoring 42 goals and adding 62 assists.

Elias Lindholm's season total of 82 points has come from 42 goals and 40 assists.

Jacob Markstrom has a goals against average of 2.2, and a .922 save percentage (third-best in the league).

Flames Injuries: Sean Monahan: Out For Season (Hip), Tyler Parsons: Out For Season (Undisclosed), Trevor Lewis: Day To Day (Personal)

Flames Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/26/2022 Predators W 5-4 Away -140 4/28/2022 Wild L 3-2 Away -113 4/29/2022 Jets L 3-1 Away -138 5/3/2022 Stars - Home -226 5/5/2022 Stars - Home - 5/7/2022 Stars - Away - 5/9/2022 Stars - Away -

Stars Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/26/2022 Golden Knights W 3-2 Home -112 4/27/2022 Coyotes L 4-3 Home -484 4/29/2022 Ducks W 4-2 Home -242 5/3/2022 Flames - Away +183 5/5/2022 Flames - Away - 5/7/2022 Flames - Home - 5/9/2022 Flames - Home -

Regional restrictions apply.