Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5

How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Calgary Flames take the ice for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round against the Dallas Stars, with the series tied 2-2. You can tune in to the game on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Flames rank third while the Stars are seventh in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Calgary vs. Dallas
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 11, 2022
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Scotiabank Saddledome
Calgary and Dallas Stats
- The Flames are scoring 3.6 goals per game (sixth in league), and the Stars concede 3.0 (14th).
- The Stars are 21st in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.8), and the Flames are third in goals conceded (2.5).
- Calgary is +85 overall in terms of goals this season, second in the NHL.
- Dallas is 20th in the league in goal differential, at -11 (-0.1 per game).
- The Stars have conceded 46 power-play goals (19th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Flames have scored 54 power-play goals (10th in power-play percentage).
- The Flames have conceded 42 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.2% of penalties), and the Stars have scored 54 power-play goals (successful on 22.5% of opportunities).
Dallas Impact Players
- Joe Pavelski's 80 points are important for Dallas. He has put up 27 goals and 53 assists in 82 games.
- Jason Robertson is a top offensive contributor for Dallas with 79 total points this season. He has scored 41 goals and added 38 assists in 74 games.
- Roope Hintz's 37 goals and 35 assists add up to 72 points this season.
- Jake Oettinger has a .914 save percentage (23rd in the league), with 1217 total saves, conceding 114 goals (2.5 goals against average).
Stars Injuries: Braden Holtby: Out (Lower Body), Vladislav Namestnikov: Out (Lower-body)
Calgary Impact Players
- Johnny Gaudreau is one of Calgary's leading contributors (115 total points), having collected 40 goals and 75 assists.
- Matthew Tkachuk has racked up 104 points (1.3 per game), scoring 42 goals and adding 62 assists.
- Elias Lindholm's 82 points this season have come via 42 goals and 40 assists.
- In 63 games, Jacob Markstrom has conceded 137 goals (2.22 goals against average) and has recorded 1617 saves.
Flames Injuries: Sean Monahan: Out For Season (Hip), Tyler Parsons: Out For Season (Undisclosed)
Flames Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
5/5/2022
Stars
L 2-0
Home
-248
5/7/2022
Stars
L 4-2
Away
-162
5/9/2022
Stars
W 4-1
Away
-157
5/11/2022
Stars
-
Home
-226
5/13/2022
Stars
-
Away
-
Stars Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
5/5/2022
Flames
W 2-0
Away
+199
5/7/2022
Flames
W 4-2
Home
+139
5/9/2022
Flames
L 4-1
Home
+134
5/11/2022
Flames
-
Away
+183
5/13/2022
Flames
-
Home
-
