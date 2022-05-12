Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5

May 7, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) skates against the Calgary Flames during the third period in game three of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Calgary Flames take the ice for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round against the Dallas Stars, with the series tied 2-2. You can tune in to the game on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Flames rank third while the Stars are seventh in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Calgary vs. Dallas

Game Day: Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Wednesday, May 11, 2022 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Scotiabank Saddledome

Calgary and Dallas Stats

The Flames are scoring 3.6 goals per game (sixth in league), and the Stars concede 3.0 (14th).

The Stars are 21st in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.8), and the Flames are third in goals conceded (2.5).

Calgary is +85 overall in terms of goals this season, second in the NHL.

Dallas is 20th in the league in goal differential, at -11 (-0.1 per game).

The Stars have conceded 46 power-play goals (19th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Flames have scored 54 power-play goals (10th in power-play percentage).

The Flames have conceded 42 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.2% of penalties), and the Stars have scored 54 power-play goals (successful on 22.5% of opportunities).

Dallas Impact Players

Joe Pavelski's 80 points are important for Dallas. He has put up 27 goals and 53 assists in 82 games.

Jason Robertson is a top offensive contributor for Dallas with 79 total points this season. He has scored 41 goals and added 38 assists in 74 games.

Roope Hintz's 37 goals and 35 assists add up to 72 points this season.

Jake Oettinger has a .914 save percentage (23rd in the league), with 1217 total saves, conceding 114 goals (2.5 goals against average).

Stars Injuries: Braden Holtby: Out (Lower Body), Vladislav Namestnikov: Out (Lower-body)

Calgary Impact Players

Johnny Gaudreau is one of Calgary's leading contributors (115 total points), having collected 40 goals and 75 assists.

Matthew Tkachuk has racked up 104 points (1.3 per game), scoring 42 goals and adding 62 assists.

Elias Lindholm's 82 points this season have come via 42 goals and 40 assists.

In 63 games, Jacob Markstrom has conceded 137 goals (2.22 goals against average) and has recorded 1617 saves.

Flames Injuries: Sean Monahan: Out For Season (Hip), Tyler Parsons: Out For Season (Undisclosed)

Flames Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 5/5/2022 Stars L 2-0 Home -248 5/7/2022 Stars L 4-2 Away -162 5/9/2022 Stars W 4-1 Away -157 5/11/2022 Stars - Home -226 5/13/2022 Stars - Away -

Stars Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 5/5/2022 Flames W 2-0 Away +199 5/7/2022 Flames W 4-2 Home +139 5/9/2022 Flames L 4-1 Home +134 5/11/2022 Flames - Away +183 5/13/2022 Flames - Home -

