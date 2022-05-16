Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 7

May 11, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau (13) skates with the puck against the Dallas Stars during the third period in game five of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in to ESPN as the Calgary Flames play the Dallas Stars on Sunday in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at 9:30 PM ET. The series is tied 3-3. The Flames rank third with 111 points and the Stars are seventh with 98 points in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Calgary vs. Dallas

Game Day: Sunday, May 15, 2022

Sunday, May 15, 2022 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Scotiabank Saddledome

Calgary and Dallas Stats

The Flames are sixth in the league in goals scored per game (3.6), and the Stars are 14th in goals conceded (3.0).

The Stars put up 2.8 goals per game (233 in 82 games), and the Flames give up 2.5 (206 in 82).

Calgary is +85 overall in goal differential this season, second in the league.

Dallas is 20th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -11.

On the power play, the Flames have scored 54 goals (on 22.8% of opportunities, 10th in NHL), and short-handed the Stars have conceded 46 (killing off 79% of penalties, 19th in league).

The Stars have scored 54 power-play goals (on 22.5% of opportunities, 11th in NHL), and short-handed the Flames have conceded 42 (killing off 83.2% of penalties, sixth in league).

Dallas Impact Players

Joe Pavelski's 27 goals and 53 assists in 82 games for Dallas add up to 80 total points on the season.

Jason Robertson has scored 79 total points (1.1 per game) this campaign. He has 41 goals and 38 assists.

Roope Hintz has scored 37 goals on the season, adding 35 assists.

Jake Oettinger has a .914 save percentage (22nd in the league), with 1217 total saves, conceding 114 goals (2.5 goals against average).

Stars Injuries: Braden Holtby: Out (Lower Body), Vladislav Namestnikov: Out (Lower-body)

Calgary Impact Players

One of Calgary's top contributing offensive players this season is Johnny Gaudreau, who has 115 points (40 goals, 75 assists) and plays an average of 18:34 per game.

Matthew Tkachuk is another of Calgary's most productive contributors through 82 games, with 42 goals and 62 assists.

Elias Lindholm's season total of 82 points has come from 42 goals and 40 assists.

Jacob Markstrom has a 2.2 goals against average, and 1617 saves. His .922 save percentage is 10th-best in the league.

Flames Injuries: Sean Monahan: Out For Season (Hip), Tyler Parsons: Out For Season (Undisclosed)

Flames Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 5/9/2022 Stars W 4-1 Away -157 5/11/2022 Stars W 3-1 Home -225 5/13/2022 Stars L 4-2 Away -163 5/15/2022 Stars - Home -228

Stars Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 5/9/2022 Flames L 4-1 Home +134 5/11/2022 Flames L 3-1 Away +181 5/13/2022 Flames W 4-2 Home +138 5/15/2022 Flames - Away +188

