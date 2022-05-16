Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 7

How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 7 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Tune in to ESPN as the Calgary Flames play the Dallas Stars on Sunday in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at 9:30 PM ET. The series is tied 3-3. The Flames rank third with 111 points and the Stars are seventh with 98 points in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Calgary vs. Dallas
- Game Day: Sunday, May 15, 2022
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Scotiabank Saddledome
Calgary and Dallas Stats
- The Flames are sixth in the league in goals scored per game (3.6), and the Stars are 14th in goals conceded (3.0).
- The Stars put up 2.8 goals per game (233 in 82 games), and the Flames give up 2.5 (206 in 82).
- Calgary is +85 overall in goal differential this season, second in the league.
- Dallas is 20th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -11.
- On the power play, the Flames have scored 54 goals (on 22.8% of opportunities, 10th in NHL), and short-handed the Stars have conceded 46 (killing off 79% of penalties, 19th in league).
- The Stars have scored 54 power-play goals (on 22.5% of opportunities, 11th in NHL), and short-handed the Flames have conceded 42 (killing off 83.2% of penalties, sixth in league).
Dallas Impact Players
- Joe Pavelski's 27 goals and 53 assists in 82 games for Dallas add up to 80 total points on the season.
- Jason Robertson has scored 79 total points (1.1 per game) this campaign. He has 41 goals and 38 assists.
- Roope Hintz has scored 37 goals on the season, adding 35 assists.
- Jake Oettinger has a .914 save percentage (22nd in the league), with 1217 total saves, conceding 114 goals (2.5 goals against average).
Stars Injuries: Braden Holtby: Out (Lower Body), Vladislav Namestnikov: Out (Lower-body)
Calgary Impact Players
- One of Calgary's top contributing offensive players this season is Johnny Gaudreau, who has 115 points (40 goals, 75 assists) and plays an average of 18:34 per game.
- Matthew Tkachuk is another of Calgary's most productive contributors through 82 games, with 42 goals and 62 assists.
- Elias Lindholm's season total of 82 points has come from 42 goals and 40 assists.
- Jacob Markstrom has a 2.2 goals against average, and 1617 saves. His .922 save percentage is 10th-best in the league.
Flames Injuries: Sean Monahan: Out For Season (Hip), Tyler Parsons: Out For Season (Undisclosed)
Flames Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
5/9/2022
Stars
W 4-1
Away
-157
5/11/2022
Stars
W 3-1
Home
-225
5/13/2022
Stars
L 4-2
Away
-163
5/15/2022
Stars
-
Home
-228
Stars Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
5/9/2022
Flames
L 4-1
Home
+134
5/11/2022
Flames
L 3-1
Away
+181
5/13/2022
Flames
W 4-2
Home
+138
5/15/2022
Flames
-
Away
+188
