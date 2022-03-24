Dallas Stars vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/24/2022

Mar 22, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) and Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Nicholas Paul (20) skate after the puck during the third period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Hurricanes (42-15-6) square off against the Dallas Stars (35-24-3) as a part of Thursday's NHL slate, starting at 7:00 PM ET at PNC Arena. The Hurricanes are second in the Eastern Conference and the Stars are eighth in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Carolina vs. Dallas

Game Day: Thursday, March 24, 2022

Thursday, March 24, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: PNC Arena

Betting Information for Carolina vs. Dallas

Favorite Spread Total Hurricanes -1.5 5.5

Carolina and Dallas Stats

The Hurricanes score 3.2 goals per game (205 in 63 games), and the Stars give up 3.0 (183 in 62).

The Stars put up 2.9 goals per game (181 in 62 games), and the Hurricanes give up 2.4 (149 in 63).

In terms of goal differential, Carolina is +56 on the season (fourth in NHL).

Dallas is 18th in the league in goal differential, at -2 (0.0 per game).

The Hurricanes have scored 45 power-play goals (successful on 24.3% of opportunities), and the Stars have conceded 39 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.6% of penalties).

The Stars have scored 44 power-play goals (successful on 23.4% of opportunities), and the Hurricanes have conceded 24 goals while short-handed (killing off 88.8% of penalties).

Dallas Impact Players

Joe Pavelski has scored 24 goals (0.4 per game) and put up 39 assists (0.6 per game), fueling the Dallas offense with 63 total points (1.0 per game). He takes 2.7 shots per game, shooting 14.2%.

Jason Robertson has racked up 58 points this season, with 31 goals and 27 assists.

Roope Hintz is a top player on offense for Dallas with 26 goals and 27 assists.

Jake Oettinger has played 35 games this season, conceding 81 goals (2.5 goals against average) with 890 saves and a .917 save percentage (13th in the league).

Stars Injuries: Miro Heiskanen: Out (Illness), Braden Holtby: Day To Day (Lower Body), Anton Khudobin: Out (Hip)

Carolina Impact Players

Sebastian Aho has been a big player for Carolina this season, with 62 points in 60 games.

Andrei Svechnikov is another of Carolina's top contributors through 60 games, with 23 goals and 32 assists.

Teuvo Teravainen has scored 16 goals and added 32 assists through 58 games for Carolina.

Frederik Andersen has allowed 87 goals (2.06 goals against average) and recorded 1121 saves.

Hurricanes Injuries: Jordan Martinook: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)

