Dallas Stars vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    December 19, 2021
    How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 17, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA;Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) tries to get control of the puck in front of Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) during the second period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

    The NHL slate on Saturday includes a game between the Dallas Stars (13-12-2) and the Chicago Blackhawks (11-15-3), starting at 8:00 PM ET at American Airlines Center. The Stars are 13th and the Blackhawks 14th in the Western Conference.

    How to Watch Dallas vs. Chicago

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Arena: American Airlines Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Dallas vs. Chicago

    Stars vs Blackhawks Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Stars

    -1.5

    5.5

    Dallas and Chicago Stats

    • The Stars put up 2.6 goals per game (70 in 27 games), and the Blackhawks concede 3.2 (93 in 29).
    • The Blackhawks score 2.3 goals per game (29th in NHL), and the Stars concede 2.9 (16th).
    • Dallas is -7 overall in terms of goals this season, 21st in the NHL.
    • Chicago is 30th in the NHL in goal differential, at -27 (-0.9 per game).
    • On the power play, the Stars have scored 19 goals (on 25.7% of opportunities, fifth in NHL), and short-handed the Blackhawks have conceded 18 (killing off 78.0% of penalties, 23rd in league).
    • The Blackhawks have scored 17 power-play goals (19th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Stars have conceded 16 while short-handed (15th in penalty-kill percentage).

    Dallas Impact Players

    • One of Dallas' top offensive players this season is Joe Pavelski, who has scored 22 points in 27 games (nine goals and 13 assists).
    • Jason Robertson has 22 points (1.0 per game), scoring nine goals and adding 13 assists.
    • Roope Hintz has scored 11 goals and added seven assists through 25 games for Dallas.
    • In 15 games, Braden Holtby has conceded 34 goals (2.3 per game) and has recorded 403 saves (26.9 per game).
    • Jake Oettinger has conceded 13 goals (1.6 per game) and racked up 198 saves (24.8 per game) with a .938 save percentage.

    Stars Injuries: Miro Heiskanen: Day To Day (Illness), Joel Kiviranta: Out (Upper Body)

    Chicago Impact Players

    • Patrick Kane's 24 points are pivotal for Chicago. He has seven goals and 17 assists in 25 games.
    • Seth Jones has posted 23 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has three goals and 20 assists.
    • Alex DeBrincat's 16 goals and six assists add up to 22 points this season.
    • Marc-Andre Fleury has allowed 55 goals (2.8 per game) and amassed 575 saves (28.8 per game) with a .913 save percentage (22nd in the league).
    • Kevin Lankinen has 247 saves (24.7 per game) and an .882 save percentage, giving up 33 goals (3.3 per game).

    Blackhawks Injuries: Jujhar Khaira: Out (Undisclosed), Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle), Tyler Johnson: Out (Undisclosed), Henrik Borgstrom: Out (Illness)

    How To Watch

    Chicago Blackhawks at Dallas Stars

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
