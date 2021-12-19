Dallas Stars vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The NHL slate on Saturday includes a game between the Dallas Stars (13-12-2) and the Chicago Blackhawks (11-15-3), starting at 8:00 PM ET at American Airlines Center. The Stars are 13th and the Blackhawks 14th in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Dallas vs. Chicago
- Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: American Airlines Center
Betting Information for Dallas vs. Chicago
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Stars
-1.5
5.5
Dallas and Chicago Stats
- The Stars put up 2.6 goals per game (70 in 27 games), and the Blackhawks concede 3.2 (93 in 29).
- The Blackhawks score 2.3 goals per game (29th in NHL), and the Stars concede 2.9 (16th).
- Dallas is -7 overall in terms of goals this season, 21st in the NHL.
- Chicago is 30th in the NHL in goal differential, at -27 (-0.9 per game).
- On the power play, the Stars have scored 19 goals (on 25.7% of opportunities, fifth in NHL), and short-handed the Blackhawks have conceded 18 (killing off 78.0% of penalties, 23rd in league).
- The Blackhawks have scored 17 power-play goals (19th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Stars have conceded 16 while short-handed (15th in penalty-kill percentage).
Dallas Impact Players
- One of Dallas' top offensive players this season is Joe Pavelski, who has scored 22 points in 27 games (nine goals and 13 assists).
- Jason Robertson has 22 points (1.0 per game), scoring nine goals and adding 13 assists.
- Roope Hintz has scored 11 goals and added seven assists through 25 games for Dallas.
- In 15 games, Braden Holtby has conceded 34 goals (2.3 per game) and has recorded 403 saves (26.9 per game).
- Jake Oettinger has conceded 13 goals (1.6 per game) and racked up 198 saves (24.8 per game) with a .938 save percentage.
Stars Injuries: Miro Heiskanen: Day To Day (Illness), Joel Kiviranta: Out (Upper Body)
Chicago Impact Players
- Patrick Kane's 24 points are pivotal for Chicago. He has seven goals and 17 assists in 25 games.
- Seth Jones has posted 23 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has three goals and 20 assists.
- Alex DeBrincat's 16 goals and six assists add up to 22 points this season.
- Marc-Andre Fleury has allowed 55 goals (2.8 per game) and amassed 575 saves (28.8 per game) with a .913 save percentage (22nd in the league).
- Kevin Lankinen has 247 saves (24.7 per game) and an .882 save percentage, giving up 33 goals (3.3 per game).
Blackhawks Injuries: Jujhar Khaira: Out (Undisclosed), Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle), Tyler Johnson: Out (Undisclosed), Henrik Borgstrom: Out (Illness)
