How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 17, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) skates between Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Patrik Laine (29) and defenseman Andrew Peeke (2) during the first period at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Friday's NHL play will see the Dallas Stars (26-19-2) hit the ice against the Chicago Blackhawks (18-25-7), starting at 8:30 PM ET at United Center. The Stars are 10th (with 54 points) and the Blackhawks 14th (43 points) in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Chicago vs. Dallas

Game Day: Friday, February 18, 2022

Friday, February 18, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: United Center

Betting Information for Dallas vs. Chicago

Favorite Spread Total Stars -1.5 5.5

Dallas and Chicago Stats

The Stars are 15th in the league in scoring (3.0 goals per game), and the Blackhawks are 24th defensively (3.4 against).

The Blackhawks are 30th in the league in goals scored per game (2.4), and the Stars are 20th in goals allowed (3.0).

Dallas is 16th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -2.

Chicago has a -48 goal differential on the season, 30th in the NHL.

The Blackhawks have conceded 37 goals while short-handed (killing off 74.5% of penalties), and the Stars have scored 36 power-play goals (successful on 25.5% of opportunities).

The Blackhawks have scored 31 power-play goals (successful on 20.1% of opportunities), and the Stars have conceded 30 goals while short-handed (killing off 77.8% of penalties).

Chicago Impact Players

Patrick Kane's 46 points are important for Chicago. He has 12 goals and 34 assists in 46 games.

Alex DeBrincat is one of the top contributors for Chicago with 41 total points (0.8 per game), with 29 goals and 12 assists in 50 games.

Seth Jones has netted three goals on the season, adding 28 assists.

Marc-Andre Fleury has a .910 save percentage (26th in the league). He has 1013 saves, and has conceded 100 goals (2.9 goals against average).

Blackhawks Injuries: Jonathan Toews: Out (Concussion), Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle), Tyler Johnson: Out (Undisclosed), Riley Stillman: Out (Shoulder)

Dallas Impact Players

Joe Pavelski has been a big player for Dallas this season, with 51 points in 47 games.

Jason Robertson has racked up 46 points (1.2 per game), scoring 21 goals and adding 25 assists.

Roope Hintz has scored 21 goals and added 20 assists through 45 games for Dallas.

Jake Oettinger has a goals against average of 2.5, and a .916 save percentage (16th in the league).

Stars Injuries: Andrej Sekera: Out (Upper Body), Radek Faksa: Day To Day (Lower Body)

