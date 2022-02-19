How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Friday's NHL play will see the Dallas Stars (26-19-2) hit the ice against the Chicago Blackhawks (18-25-7), starting at 8:30 PM ET at United Center. The Stars are 10th (with 54 points) and the Blackhawks 14th (43 points) in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Chicago vs. Dallas
- Game Day: Friday, February 18, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: United Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Dallas vs. Chicago
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Stars
-1.5
5.5
Dallas and Chicago Stats
- The Stars are 15th in the league in scoring (3.0 goals per game), and the Blackhawks are 24th defensively (3.4 against).
- The Blackhawks are 30th in the league in goals scored per game (2.4), and the Stars are 20th in goals allowed (3.0).
- Dallas is 16th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -2.
- Chicago has a -48 goal differential on the season, 30th in the NHL.
- The Blackhawks have conceded 37 goals while short-handed (killing off 74.5% of penalties), and the Stars have scored 36 power-play goals (successful on 25.5% of opportunities).
- The Blackhawks have scored 31 power-play goals (successful on 20.1% of opportunities), and the Stars have conceded 30 goals while short-handed (killing off 77.8% of penalties).
Chicago Impact Players
- Patrick Kane's 46 points are important for Chicago. He has 12 goals and 34 assists in 46 games.
- Alex DeBrincat is one of the top contributors for Chicago with 41 total points (0.8 per game), with 29 goals and 12 assists in 50 games.
- Seth Jones has netted three goals on the season, adding 28 assists.
- Marc-Andre Fleury has a .910 save percentage (26th in the league). He has 1013 saves, and has conceded 100 goals (2.9 goals against average).
Blackhawks Injuries: Jonathan Toews: Out (Concussion), Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle), Tyler Johnson: Out (Undisclosed), Riley Stillman: Out (Shoulder)
Dallas Impact Players
- Joe Pavelski has been a big player for Dallas this season, with 51 points in 47 games.
- Jason Robertson has racked up 46 points (1.2 per game), scoring 21 goals and adding 25 assists.
- Roope Hintz has scored 21 goals and added 20 assists through 45 games for Dallas.
- Jake Oettinger has a goals against average of 2.5, and a .916 save percentage (16th in the league).
Stars Injuries: Andrej Sekera: Out (Upper Body), Radek Faksa: Day To Day (Lower Body)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
February
18
2022
Dallas Stars at Chicago Blackhawks
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)