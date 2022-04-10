Dallas Stars vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/10/2022

Apr 7, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) and left wing Jason Robertson (21) and defenseman Ryan Suter (20) and center Roope Hintz (24) and defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) skate off the ice after Pavelski scores a goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the third period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports