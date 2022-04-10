Dallas Stars vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/10/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 7, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) and left wing Jason Robertson (21) and defenseman Ryan Suter (20) and center Roope Hintz (24) and defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) skate off the ice after Pavelski scores a goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the third period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Stars (40-27-4) visit the Chicago Blackhawks (24-36-11) at United Center in Chicago, Illinois on April 10, 2022, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Stars are eighth (with 84 points) and the Blackhawks 14th (59 points) in the Western Conference.

Betting Information for Dallas vs. Chicago

Stars

-163

6

Dallas and Chicago Stats

  • The Stars put up 2.9 goals per game (204 in 71 games), and the Blackhawks give up 3.5 (247 in 71).
  • On average, the Blackhawks put up 2.6 goals in a game (29th in league), and the Stars give up 3.0 (16th).
  • Dallas is -7 overall in terms of goals this season, 20th in the NHL.
  • Chicago is -63 overall in terms of goals this season, 27th in the league.
  • The Blackhawks have conceded 48 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.6% of penalties), and the Stars have scored 46 power-play goals (successful on 21.5% of opportunities).
  • The Stars have conceded 42 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.9% of penalties), and the Blackhawks have scored 44 power-play goals (successful on 20.9% of opportunities).

Chicago Impact Players

  • Patrick Kane has scored 22 goals (0.3 per game) and put up 57 assists (0.9 per game), fueling the Chicago offense with 79 total points (1.2 per game). He takes 3.7 shots per game, shooting 8.8%.
  • Alex DeBrincat is one of the top contributors for Chicago with 67 total points (0.9 per game), with 39 goals and 28 assists in 71 games.
  • Seth Jones has 47 points so far, including five goals and 42 assists.
  • Kevin Lankinen has an .890 save percentage (51st in the league), with 641 total saves, giving up 79 goals (3.6 goals against average).

Blackhawks Injuries: Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Connor Murphy: Out (Concussion Protocol)

Dallas Impact Players

  • Joe Pavelski is Dallas' leading contributor with 69 points. He has 26 goals and 43 assists this season.
  • Jason Robertson is another of Dallas' top contributors through 63 games, with 32 goals and 33 assists.
  • Roope Hintz's season total of 58 points has come from 30 goals and 28 assists.
  • Jake Oettinger has conceded 96 goals (2.5 goals against average) and recorded 1028 saves with a .915 save percentage (14th in the league).

Stars Injuries: Braden Holtby: Out (Lower Body)

April
10
2022

Dallas Stars at Chicago Blackhawks

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
