Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

The Edmonton Oilers (44-26-6) hit the ice against the Dallas Stars (43-28-5) in NHL play on Wednesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET at Rogers Place. The Oilers rank fifth with 94 points and the Stars are eighth with 91 points in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Edmonton vs. Dallas

Game Day: Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Wednesday, April 20, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NHL Network

NHL Network Arena: Rogers Place

Edmonton and Dallas Stats

On average, the Oilers score 3.4 goals in a game (seventh in league), and the Stars concede 3.0 (15th).

On average, the Stars post 2.9 goals in a game (20th in NHL), and the Oilers concede 3.1 (19th).

Edmonton is +26 overall in terms of goals this season, 12th in the league.

Dallas has a -8 goal differential on the season, 19th in the NHL.

The Oilers have scored 56 power-play goals (fifth in league in power-play percentage), and the Stars have conceded 43 goals on power-plays (17th in penalty-kill percentage).

The Oilers have conceded 50 goals while short-handed (20th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Stars have scored 50 power-play goals (11th in power-play percentage).

Dallas Impact Players

Joe Pavelski drives the offense for Dallas with 74 points (one per game), with 27 goals and 47 assists in 76 games (playing 18:29 per game).

Jason Robertson has helped lead the offense for Dallas this season with 36 goals and 34 assists.

Roope Hintz has netted 34 goals on the season, adding 32 assists.

Jake Oettinger has a .913 save percentage (15th in the league), with 1102 total saves, conceding 105 goals (2.6 goals against average).

Stars Injuries: Braden Holtby: Out (Lower Body), Vladislav Namestnikov: Out (Lower-body)

Edmonton Impact Players

Connor McDavid is Edmonton's top contributor with 110 points. He has 42 goals and 68 assists this season.

Leon Draisaitl has totaled 105 points (1.4 per game), scoring 54 goals and adding 51 assists.

Zach Hyman has 24 goals and 26 assists for Edmonton.

Mikko Koskinen has a goals against average of 3.1, and a .902 save percentage (38th in the league).

Oilers Injuries: Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder)

Oilers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/12/2022 Wild L 5-1 Away +111 4/14/2022 Predators W 4-0 Away +101 4/16/2022 Golden Knights W 4-0 Home -127 4/20/2022 Stars - Home -181 4/22/2022 Avalanche - Home - 4/24/2022 Blue Jackets - Away - 4/26/2022 Penguins - Away -

Stars Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/14/2022 Wild L 3-2 Home +105 4/16/2022 Sharks W 2-1 Home -236 4/18/2022 Canucks L 6-2 Away -111 4/20/2022 Oilers - Away +153 4/21/2022 Flames - Away - 4/23/2022 Kraken - Home - 4/26/2022 Golden Knights - Home -

