Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 18, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Vasily Podkolzin (92) skates between Dallas Stars defenseman Andrej Sekera (5) and forward Joe Pavelski (16) in the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

The Edmonton Oilers (44-26-6) hit the ice against the Dallas Stars (43-28-5) in NHL play on Wednesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET at Rogers Place. The Oilers rank fifth with 94 points and the Stars are eighth with 91 points in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Edmonton vs. Dallas

Edmonton and Dallas Stats

  • On average, the Oilers score 3.4 goals in a game (seventh in league), and the Stars concede 3.0 (15th).
  • On average, the Stars post 2.9 goals in a game (20th in NHL), and the Oilers concede 3.1 (19th).
  • Edmonton is +26 overall in terms of goals this season, 12th in the league.
  • Dallas has a -8 goal differential on the season, 19th in the NHL.
  • The Oilers have scored 56 power-play goals (fifth in league in power-play percentage), and the Stars have conceded 43 goals on power-plays (17th in penalty-kill percentage).
  • The Oilers have conceded 50 goals while short-handed (20th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Stars have scored 50 power-play goals (11th in power-play percentage).

Dallas Impact Players

  • Joe Pavelski drives the offense for Dallas with 74 points (one per game), with 27 goals and 47 assists in 76 games (playing 18:29 per game).
  • Jason Robertson has helped lead the offense for Dallas this season with 36 goals and 34 assists.
  • Roope Hintz has netted 34 goals on the season, adding 32 assists.
  • Jake Oettinger has a .913 save percentage (15th in the league), with 1102 total saves, conceding 105 goals (2.6 goals against average).

Stars Injuries: Braden Holtby: Out (Lower Body), Vladislav Namestnikov: Out (Lower-body)

Edmonton Impact Players

  • Connor McDavid is Edmonton's top contributor with 110 points. He has 42 goals and 68 assists this season.
  • Leon Draisaitl has totaled 105 points (1.4 per game), scoring 54 goals and adding 51 assists.
  • Zach Hyman has 24 goals and 26 assists for Edmonton.
  • Mikko Koskinen has a goals against average of 3.1, and a .902 save percentage (38th in the league).

Oilers Injuries: Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder)

Oilers Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/12/2022

Wild

L 5-1

Away

+111

4/14/2022

Predators

W 4-0

Away

+101

4/16/2022

Golden Knights

W 4-0

Home

-127

4/20/2022

Stars

-

Home

-181

4/22/2022

Avalanche

-

Home

-

4/24/2022

Blue Jackets

-

Away

-

4/26/2022

Penguins

-

Away

-

Stars Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/14/2022

Wild

L 3-2

Home

+105

4/16/2022

Sharks

W 2-1

Home

-236

4/18/2022

Canucks

L 6-2

Away

-111

4/20/2022

Oilers

-

Away

+153

4/21/2022

Flames

-

Away

-

4/23/2022

Kraken

-

Home

-

4/26/2022

Golden Knights

-

Home

-

How To Watch

April
20
2022

Dallas Stars at Edmonton Oilers

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 18, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Vasily Podkolzin (92) skates between Dallas Stars defenseman Andrej Sekera (5) and forward Joe Pavelski (16) in the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
