Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

The Edmonton Oilers (44-26-6) hit the ice against the Dallas Stars (43-28-5) in NHL play on Wednesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET at Rogers Place. The Oilers rank fifth with 94 points and the Stars are eighth with 91 points in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Edmonton vs. Dallas
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 20, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NHL Network
- Arena: Rogers Place
Edmonton and Dallas Stats
- On average, the Oilers score 3.4 goals in a game (seventh in league), and the Stars concede 3.0 (15th).
- On average, the Stars post 2.9 goals in a game (20th in NHL), and the Oilers concede 3.1 (19th).
- Edmonton is +26 overall in terms of goals this season, 12th in the league.
- Dallas has a -8 goal differential on the season, 19th in the NHL.
- The Oilers have scored 56 power-play goals (fifth in league in power-play percentage), and the Stars have conceded 43 goals on power-plays (17th in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Oilers have conceded 50 goals while short-handed (20th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Stars have scored 50 power-play goals (11th in power-play percentage).
Dallas Impact Players
- Joe Pavelski drives the offense for Dallas with 74 points (one per game), with 27 goals and 47 assists in 76 games (playing 18:29 per game).
- Jason Robertson has helped lead the offense for Dallas this season with 36 goals and 34 assists.
- Roope Hintz has netted 34 goals on the season, adding 32 assists.
- Jake Oettinger has a .913 save percentage (15th in the league), with 1102 total saves, conceding 105 goals (2.6 goals against average).
Stars Injuries: Braden Holtby: Out (Lower Body), Vladislav Namestnikov: Out (Lower-body)
Edmonton Impact Players
- Connor McDavid is Edmonton's top contributor with 110 points. He has 42 goals and 68 assists this season.
- Leon Draisaitl has totaled 105 points (1.4 per game), scoring 54 goals and adding 51 assists.
- Zach Hyman has 24 goals and 26 assists for Edmonton.
- Mikko Koskinen has a goals against average of 3.1, and a .902 save percentage (38th in the league).
Oilers Injuries: Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder)
Oilers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/12/2022
Wild
L 5-1
Away
+111
4/14/2022
Predators
W 4-0
Away
+101
4/16/2022
Golden Knights
W 4-0
Home
-127
4/20/2022
Stars
-
Home
-181
4/22/2022
Avalanche
-
Home
-
4/24/2022
Blue Jackets
-
Away
-
4/26/2022
Penguins
-
Away
-
Stars Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/14/2022
Wild
L 3-2
Home
+105
4/16/2022
Sharks
W 2-1
Home
-236
4/18/2022
Canucks
L 6-2
Away
-111
4/20/2022
Oilers
-
Away
+153
4/21/2022
Flames
-
Away
-
4/23/2022
Kraken
-
Home
-
4/26/2022
Golden Knights
-
Home
-
