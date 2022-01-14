Dallas Stars vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 11, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) celebrates with center Frank Vatrano (77) and center Maxim Mamin (98) after scoring against the Vancouver Canucks during the first period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Friday features a meeting in Sunrise, Florida between the Florida Panthers (24-7-5) and Dallas Stars (18-13-2) at BB&T Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Panthers are second in the Eastern Conference and the Stars rank 11th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Florida vs. Dallas

Betting Information for Florida vs. Dallas

Panthers vs Stars Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Panthers

-1.5

6.5

Florida and Dallas Stats

  • The Panthers are second in the league in scoring (3.9 goals per game), and the Stars are 16th on defense (2.9 against).
  • The Stars score 2.9 goals per game (17th in NHL), and the Panthers are conceding 2.9 (16th).
  • Florida is +36 overall in goal differential this season, second in the NHL.
  • Dallas' goal differential is 0 on the season (18th in the NHL).
  • The Stars have conceded 22 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.4% of penalties), and the Panthers have scored 22 power-play goals (successful on 19% of opportunities).
  • The Panthers have conceded 21 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.1% of penalties), and the Stars have scored 25 power-play goals (successful on 26.3% of opportunities).

Dallas Impact Players

  • Joe Pavelski has totaled 15 goals and 20 assists in 33 games for Dallas, good for 35 points.
  • Jason Robertson is a leading scorer for Dallas with 32 total points this season. He has scored 13 goals and added 19 assists in 27 games.
  • Roope Hintz has netted 14 goals on the season, chipping in 12 assists.
  • Braden Holtby has 469 saves while giving up 41 goals (2.4 goals against average) with a .920 save percentage (11th in the league).
  • Jake Oettinger has 287 saves and a .923 save percentage, conceding 24 goals (two goals against average).

Stars Injuries: Denis Gurianov: Out (COVID-19 Protocol), Alexander Radulov: Out (COVID-19), Braden Holtby: Out (COVID-19 Protocol)

Florida Impact Players

  • One of Florida's top offensive players this season is Jonathan Huberdeau, who has scored 47 points in 36 games (13 goals and 34 assists).
  • Aaron Ekblad is another of Florida's top contributors through 35 games, with 10 goals and 22 assists.
  • Sam Reinhart has scored 11 goals and added 18 assists through 33 games for Florida.
  • Sergei Bobrovsky has a goals against average of 2.4, and a .919 save percentage (12th in the league).
  • Spencer Knight has recorded an .896 save percentage (39th in the league), conceding 42 goals (three goals against average) with 360 saves.

Panthers Injuries: Mason Marchment: Out (COVID-19), Markus Nutivaara: Out (Undisclosed), Noel Acciari: Out (Upper body), Jonas Johansson: Out (COVID-19), Spencer Knight: Out (Health Protocols)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

January
14
2022

Dallas Stars at Florida Panthers

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

