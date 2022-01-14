Dallas Stars vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL action on Friday features a meeting in Sunrise, Florida between the Florida Panthers (24-7-5) and Dallas Stars (18-13-2) at BB&T Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Panthers are second in the Eastern Conference and the Stars rank 11th in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Florida vs. Dallas
- Game Day: Friday, January 14, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NHL Network
- Arena: BB&T Center
Betting Information for Florida vs. Dallas
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Panthers
-1.5
6.5
Florida and Dallas Stats
- The Panthers are second in the league in scoring (3.9 goals per game), and the Stars are 16th on defense (2.9 against).
- The Stars score 2.9 goals per game (17th in NHL), and the Panthers are conceding 2.9 (16th).
- Florida is +36 overall in goal differential this season, second in the NHL.
- Dallas' goal differential is 0 on the season (18th in the NHL).
- The Stars have conceded 22 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.4% of penalties), and the Panthers have scored 22 power-play goals (successful on 19% of opportunities).
- The Panthers have conceded 21 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.1% of penalties), and the Stars have scored 25 power-play goals (successful on 26.3% of opportunities).
Dallas Impact Players
- Joe Pavelski has totaled 15 goals and 20 assists in 33 games for Dallas, good for 35 points.
- Jason Robertson is a leading scorer for Dallas with 32 total points this season. He has scored 13 goals and added 19 assists in 27 games.
- Roope Hintz has netted 14 goals on the season, chipping in 12 assists.
- Braden Holtby has 469 saves while giving up 41 goals (2.4 goals against average) with a .920 save percentage (11th in the league).
- Jake Oettinger has 287 saves and a .923 save percentage, conceding 24 goals (two goals against average).
Stars Injuries: Denis Gurianov: Out (COVID-19 Protocol), Alexander Radulov: Out (COVID-19), Braden Holtby: Out (COVID-19 Protocol)
Florida Impact Players
- One of Florida's top offensive players this season is Jonathan Huberdeau, who has scored 47 points in 36 games (13 goals and 34 assists).
- Aaron Ekblad is another of Florida's top contributors through 35 games, with 10 goals and 22 assists.
- Sam Reinhart has scored 11 goals and added 18 assists through 33 games for Florida.
- Sergei Bobrovsky has a goals against average of 2.4, and a .919 save percentage (12th in the league).
- Spencer Knight has recorded an .896 save percentage (39th in the league), conceding 42 goals (three goals against average) with 360 saves.
Panthers Injuries: Mason Marchment: Out (COVID-19), Markus Nutivaara: Out (Undisclosed), Noel Acciari: Out (Upper body), Jonas Johansson: Out (COVID-19), Spencer Knight: Out (Health Protocols)
