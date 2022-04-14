Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/14/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 7, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) and left wing Jason Robertson (21) and defenseman Ryan Suter (20) and center Roope Hintz (24) and defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) skate off the ice after Pavelski scores a goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the third period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Wild (45-21-6) hit the ice against the Dallas Stars (42-27-4) in NHL play on Thursday, starting at 8:00 PM ET at American Airlines Center. The Wild are third in the Western Conference (96 points), while the Stars are seventh in the Western Conference (88 points).

How to Watch Dallas vs. Minnesota

Head-to-head results for Minnesota vs. Dallas

DateHomeAwayResult

3/6/2022

Wild

Stars

6-3 DAL

12/20/2021

Stars

Wild

7-4 DAL

11/18/2021

Wild

Stars

7-2 MIN

Minnesota and Dallas Stats

  • On average, the Wild score 3.6 goals in a game (fourth in NHL), and the Stars concede 3.0 (15th).
  • The Stars are scoring 2.9 goals per game (19th in NHL), and the Wild are conceding 3.0 (17th).
  • Minnesota is seventh in the league in goal differential, at +44 (+0.6 per game).
  • Dallas is 19th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -4.
  • The Stars have conceded 43 power-play goals (19th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Wild have scored 44 power-play goals (19th in power-play percentage).
  • The Stars have scored 48 power-play goals (successful on 21.9% of opportunities), and the Wild have conceded 57 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.2% of penalties).

Minnesota Impact Players

  • One of Minnesota's top contributing offensive players this season is Kirill Kaprizov, who has 91 points (42 goals, 49 assists) and plays an average of 18:56 per game.
  • Mats Zuccarello has 22 goals and 50 assists to total 72 points (1.1 per game).
  • Kevin Fiala's season total of 65 points has come from 26 goals and 39 assists.
  • In 50 games, Marc-Andre Fleury has conceded 141 goals (2.90 goals against average) and has racked up 1419 saves.

Wild Injuries: Jordan Greenway: Day To Day (Upper-body), Jon Merrill: Day To Day (Upper Body), Matt Dumba: Day To Day (Upper Body)

Dallas Impact Players

  • Joe Pavelski has totaled 27 goals and 45 assists in 73 games for Dallas, good for 72 points.
  • Jason Robertson is one of the impact players on offense for Dallas with 68 total points (1.0 per game), with 34 goals and 34 assists in 65 games.
  • Roope Hintz has posted 32 goals on the season, chipping in 30 assists.
  • Jake Oettinger has a .914 save percentage (15th in the league). He has 1064 saves, and has allowed 100 goals (2.5 goals against average).

Stars Injuries: Braden Holtby: Out (Lower Body), Vladislav Namestnikov: Out (Lower-body)

How To Watch

April
14
2022

Minnesota Wild at Dallas Stars

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
FUBOTV
