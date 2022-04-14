Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/14/2022

How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Minnesota Wild (45-21-6) hit the ice against the Dallas Stars (42-27-4) in NHL play on Thursday, starting at 8:00 PM ET at American Airlines Center. The Wild are third in the Western Conference (96 points), while the Stars are seventh in the Western Conference (88 points).
How to Watch Dallas vs. Minnesota
- Game Day: Thursday, April 14, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: American Airlines Center
Head-to-head results for Minnesota vs. Dallas
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
3/6/2022
Wild
Stars
6-3 DAL
12/20/2021
Stars
Wild
7-4 DAL
11/18/2021
Wild
Stars
7-2 MIN
Minnesota and Dallas Stats
- On average, the Wild score 3.6 goals in a game (fourth in NHL), and the Stars concede 3.0 (15th).
- The Stars are scoring 2.9 goals per game (19th in NHL), and the Wild are conceding 3.0 (17th).
- Minnesota is seventh in the league in goal differential, at +44 (+0.6 per game).
- Dallas is 19th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -4.
- The Stars have conceded 43 power-play goals (19th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Wild have scored 44 power-play goals (19th in power-play percentage).
- The Stars have scored 48 power-play goals (successful on 21.9% of opportunities), and the Wild have conceded 57 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.2% of penalties).
Minnesota Impact Players
- One of Minnesota's top contributing offensive players this season is Kirill Kaprizov, who has 91 points (42 goals, 49 assists) and plays an average of 18:56 per game.
- Mats Zuccarello has 22 goals and 50 assists to total 72 points (1.1 per game).
- Kevin Fiala's season total of 65 points has come from 26 goals and 39 assists.
- In 50 games, Marc-Andre Fleury has conceded 141 goals (2.90 goals against average) and has racked up 1419 saves.
Wild Injuries: Jordan Greenway: Day To Day (Upper-body), Jon Merrill: Day To Day (Upper Body), Matt Dumba: Day To Day (Upper Body)
Dallas Impact Players
- Joe Pavelski has totaled 27 goals and 45 assists in 73 games for Dallas, good for 72 points.
- Jason Robertson is one of the impact players on offense for Dallas with 68 total points (1.0 per game), with 34 goals and 34 assists in 65 games.
- Roope Hintz has posted 32 goals on the season, chipping in 30 assists.
- Jake Oettinger has a .914 save percentage (15th in the league). He has 1064 saves, and has allowed 100 goals (2.5 goals against average).
Stars Injuries: Braden Holtby: Out (Lower Body), Vladislav Namestnikov: Out (Lower-body)
