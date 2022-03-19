Dallas Stars vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 15, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) skates during the warmup against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Islanders (25-24-9) host the Dallas Stars (33-23-3) at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York on March 19, 2022, starting at 2:00 PM ET. The Islanders sit in 10th place in the Eastern Conference. The Stars rank ninth in the Western Conference.

How to Watch New York vs. Dallas

Betting Information for New York vs. Dallas

Islanders vs Stars Betting Information

New York and Dallas Stats

  • The Islanders score 2.7 goals per game (157 in 58 games), and the Stars concede 3.0 (174 in 59).
  • The Stars are 19th in the league in goals scored per game (2.9), and the Islanders are fifth in goals conceded (2.7).
  • New York is 17th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +1.
  • Dallas has a -3 goal differential on the season, 20th in the NHL.
  • The Stars have conceded 37 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.5% of penalties), and the Islanders have scored 29 power-play goals (successful on 19.6% of opportunities).
  • The Stars have scored 41 power-play goals (on 22.9% of opportunities, 12th in NHL), and short-handed the Islanders have conceded 24 (killing off 82.9% of penalties, seventh in league).

Dallas Impact Players

  • Joe Pavelski has collected 23 goals and 36 assists in 59 games for Dallas, good for 59 points.
  • Jason Robertson has helped lead the offense for Dallas this season with 30 goals and 25 assists.
  • Roope Hintz is a key player on offense for Dallas with 23 goals and 26 assists.
  • Jake Oettinger has a .917 save percentage (14th in the league), with 811 total saves, conceding 73 goals (2.5 goals against average).

Stars Injuries: Miro Heiskanen: Out (Illness), Andrej Sekera: Out (Illness), Braden Holtby: Day To Day (Lower Body), Anton Khudobin: Out (Hip)

New York Impact Players

  • One of New York's top offensive players this season is Mathew Barzal, who has scored 39 points in 49 games (12 goals and 27 assists).
  • Brock Nelson is another of New York's most productive contributors through 49 games, with 24 goals and 12 assists.
  • Noah Dobson has scored 10 goals and added 25 assists through 56 games for New York.
  • In 19 games, Semyon Varlamov has conceded 53 goals (2.85 goals against average) and has racked up 547 saves.

Islanders Injuries: None

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
19
2022

Dallas Stars at New York Islanders

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

