Dallas Stars vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Islanders (25-24-9) host the Dallas Stars (33-23-3) at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York on March 19, 2022, starting at 2:00 PM ET. The Islanders sit in 10th place in the Eastern Conference. The Stars rank ninth in the Western Conference.
How to Watch New York vs. Dallas
- Game Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: UBS Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for New York vs. Dallas
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Islanders
-1.5
5.5
New York and Dallas Stats
- The Islanders score 2.7 goals per game (157 in 58 games), and the Stars concede 3.0 (174 in 59).
- The Stars are 19th in the league in goals scored per game (2.9), and the Islanders are fifth in goals conceded (2.7).
- New York is 17th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +1.
- Dallas has a -3 goal differential on the season, 20th in the NHL.
- The Stars have conceded 37 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.5% of penalties), and the Islanders have scored 29 power-play goals (successful on 19.6% of opportunities).
- The Stars have scored 41 power-play goals (on 22.9% of opportunities, 12th in NHL), and short-handed the Islanders have conceded 24 (killing off 82.9% of penalties, seventh in league).
Dallas Impact Players
- Joe Pavelski has collected 23 goals and 36 assists in 59 games for Dallas, good for 59 points.
- Jason Robertson has helped lead the offense for Dallas this season with 30 goals and 25 assists.
- Roope Hintz is a key player on offense for Dallas with 23 goals and 26 assists.
- Jake Oettinger has a .917 save percentage (14th in the league), with 811 total saves, conceding 73 goals (2.5 goals against average).
Stars Injuries: Miro Heiskanen: Out (Illness), Andrej Sekera: Out (Illness), Braden Holtby: Day To Day (Lower Body), Anton Khudobin: Out (Hip)
New York Impact Players
- One of New York's top offensive players this season is Mathew Barzal, who has scored 39 points in 49 games (12 goals and 27 assists).
- Brock Nelson is another of New York's most productive contributors through 49 games, with 24 goals and 12 assists.
- Noah Dobson has scored 10 goals and added 25 assists through 56 games for New York.
- In 19 games, Semyon Varlamov has conceded 53 goals (2.85 goals against average) and has racked up 547 saves.
Islanders Injuries: None
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
March
19
2022
Dallas Stars at New York Islanders
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)