How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL action on Tuesday features the Dallas Stars (39-25-3) hosting the New York Islanders (31-27-9) at American Airlines Center, starting at 8:30 PM ET. The Stars rank ninth in the Western Conference with 81 points and the Islanders are ninth in the Eastern Conference with 71 points.
How to Watch Dallas vs. New York
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 5, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: American Airlines Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Dallas vs. New York
|Favorite
|Moneyline
|Total
Stars
-
Dallas and New York Stats
- The Stars put up 2.9 goals per game (196 in 67 games), and the Islanders give up 2.6 (177 in 67).
- The Islanders are 23rd in the NHL in scoring (2.8 goals per game), and the Stars are 15th on defense (3.0 against).
- In terms of goal differential, Dallas is -2 on the season (17th in NHL).
- New York is 16th in the league in goal differential, at +9 (+0.1 per game).
- The Stars have scored 45 power-play goals (11th in league in power-play percentage), and the Islanders have conceded 27 goals on power-plays (fifth in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Islanders have scored 34 power-play goals (on 20% of opportunities, 19th in NHL), and short-handed the Stars have conceded 41 (killing off 78.5% of penalties, 19th in league).
Dallas Impact Players
- Joe Pavelski is one of Dallas' leading contributors (67 total points), having collected 25 goals and 42 assists.
- Jason Robertson has accumulated 63 points (1.1 per game), scoring 32 goals and adding 31 assists.
- Roope Hintz has 58 total points for Dallas, with 30 goals and 28 assists.
- Jake Oettinger has allowed 88 goals (2.47 goals against average) and recorded 964 saves.
Stars Injuries: Esa Lindell: Day To Day (Upper-body), Braden Holtby: Out (Lower Body)
New York Impact Players
- Brock Nelson has totaled 32 goals and 17 assists in 59 games for New York, good for 49 points.
- Mathew Barzal has helped lead the attack for New York this season with 14 goals and 34 assists.
- Anders Lee's 25 goals and 15 assists add up to 40 points this season.
- Ilya Sorokin has a .927 save percentage (third-best in the league). He has 1226 saves, and has conceded 97 goals (2.3 goals against average).
Islanders Injuries: Cal Clutterbuck: Out For Season (Shoulder), Ilya Sorokin: Day To Day (Upper Body), Scott Mayfield: Out (Lower-body)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
5
2022
New York Islanders at Dallas Stars
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)