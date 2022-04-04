Skip to main content

How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 1, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) skates against the New York Rangers during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Tuesday features the Dallas Stars (39-25-3) hosting the New York Islanders (31-27-9) at American Airlines Center, starting at 8:30 PM ET. The Stars rank ninth in the Western Conference with 81 points and the Islanders are ninth in the Eastern Conference with 71 points.

How to Watch Dallas vs. New York

Betting Information for Dallas vs. New York

Stars vs Islanders Betting Information

FavoriteMoneylineTotal

Stars

-

Dallas and New York Stats

  • The Stars put up 2.9 goals per game (196 in 67 games), and the Islanders give up 2.6 (177 in 67).
  • The Islanders are 23rd in the NHL in scoring (2.8 goals per game), and the Stars are 15th on defense (3.0 against).
  • In terms of goal differential, Dallas is -2 on the season (17th in NHL).
  • New York is 16th in the league in goal differential, at +9 (+0.1 per game).
  • The Stars have scored 45 power-play goals (11th in league in power-play percentage), and the Islanders have conceded 27 goals on power-plays (fifth in penalty-kill percentage).
  • The Islanders have scored 34 power-play goals (on 20% of opportunities, 19th in NHL), and short-handed the Stars have conceded 41 (killing off 78.5% of penalties, 19th in league).

Dallas Impact Players

  • Joe Pavelski is one of Dallas' leading contributors (67 total points), having collected 25 goals and 42 assists.
  • Jason Robertson has accumulated 63 points (1.1 per game), scoring 32 goals and adding 31 assists.
  • Roope Hintz has 58 total points for Dallas, with 30 goals and 28 assists.
  • Jake Oettinger has allowed 88 goals (2.47 goals against average) and recorded 964 saves.

Stars Injuries: Esa Lindell: Day To Day (Upper-body), Braden Holtby: Out (Lower Body)

New York Impact Players

  • Brock Nelson has totaled 32 goals and 17 assists in 59 games for New York, good for 49 points.
  • Mathew Barzal has helped lead the attack for New York this season with 14 goals and 34 assists.
  • Anders Lee's 25 goals and 15 assists add up to 40 points this season.
  • Ilya Sorokin has a .927 save percentage (third-best in the league). He has 1226 saves, and has conceded 97 goals (2.3 goals against average).

Islanders Injuries: Cal Clutterbuck: Out For Season (Shoulder), Ilya Sorokin: Day To Day (Upper Body), Scott Mayfield: Out (Lower-body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
5
2022

New York Islanders at Dallas Stars

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

