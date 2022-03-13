Dallas Stars vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The NHL slate on Saturday includes a showdown between the Dallas Stars (32-21-3) and the New York Rangers (36-17-5), starting at 8:00 PM ET at American Airlines Center. The Stars are eighth in the Western Conference and the Rangers rank sixth in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Dallas vs. New York
- Game Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: American Airlines Center
Betting Information for Dallas vs. New York
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Stars
-1.5
5.5
Dallas and New York Stats
- The Stars put up 2.9 goals per game (163 in 56 games), and the Rangers concede 2.6 (148 in 58).
- On average, the Rangers post 2.9 goals in a game (19th in NHL), and the Stars allow 2.9 (12th).
- Dallas has a +3 goal differential on the season, 15th in the NHL.
- New York's goal differential is +21 on the season (11th in the NHL).
- The Rangers have conceded 28 power-play goals (sixth in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Stars have scored 40 power-play goals (10th in power-play percentage).
- The Rangers have scored 42 power-play goals (second in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Stars have conceded 34 while short-handed (19th in penalty-kill percentage).
Dallas Impact Players
- Joe Pavelski is one of Dallas' leading contributors (58 total points), having registered 22 goals and 36 assists.
- Jason Robertson is another of Dallas' offensive options, contributing 54 points (29 goals, 25 assists) to the team.
- Roope Hintz's 47 points this season have come via 23 goals and 24 assists.
- Jake Oettinger has a goals against average of 2.3, and a .922 save percentage (eighth-best in the league).
Stars Injuries: Miro Heiskanen: Out (Illness), Andrej Sekera: Out (Illness)
New York Impact Players
- Artemi Panarin has totaled 15 goals and 48 assists in 53 games for New York, good for 63 points.
- Mika Zibanejad is a leading scorer for New York with 59 total points this season. He has scored 23 goals and added 36 assists in 58 games.
- Adam Fox's seven goals and 50 assists add up to 57 points this season.
- Igor Shesterkin has played 38 games this season, conceding 74 goals (2.0 goals against average) with 1147 saves and a .939 save percentage (first in the league).
Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Kevin Rooney: Out (Upper-body), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Upper Body)
