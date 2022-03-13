Dallas Stars vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 8, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Minnesota Wild during the second period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL slate on Saturday includes a showdown between the Dallas Stars (32-21-3) and the New York Rangers (36-17-5), starting at 8:00 PM ET at American Airlines Center. The Stars are eighth in the Western Conference and the Rangers rank sixth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Dallas vs. New York

Game Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022

Saturday, March 12, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Dallas vs. New York

Favorite Spread Total Stars -1.5 5.5

Dallas and New York Stats

The Stars put up 2.9 goals per game (163 in 56 games), and the Rangers concede 2.6 (148 in 58).

On average, the Rangers post 2.9 goals in a game (19th in NHL), and the Stars allow 2.9 (12th).

Dallas has a +3 goal differential on the season, 15th in the NHL.

New York's goal differential is +21 on the season (11th in the NHL).

The Rangers have conceded 28 power-play goals (sixth in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Stars have scored 40 power-play goals (10th in power-play percentage).

The Rangers have scored 42 power-play goals (second in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Stars have conceded 34 while short-handed (19th in penalty-kill percentage).

Dallas Impact Players

Joe Pavelski is one of Dallas' leading contributors (58 total points), having registered 22 goals and 36 assists.

Jason Robertson is another of Dallas' offensive options, contributing 54 points (29 goals, 25 assists) to the team.

Roope Hintz's 47 points this season have come via 23 goals and 24 assists.

Jake Oettinger has a goals against average of 2.3, and a .922 save percentage (eighth-best in the league).

Stars Injuries: Miro Heiskanen: Out (Illness), Andrej Sekera: Out (Illness)

New York Impact Players

Artemi Panarin has totaled 15 goals and 48 assists in 53 games for New York, good for 63 points.

Mika Zibanejad is a leading scorer for New York with 59 total points this season. He has scored 23 goals and added 36 assists in 58 games.

Adam Fox's seven goals and 50 assists add up to 57 points this season.

Igor Shesterkin has played 38 games this season, conceding 74 goals (2.0 goals against average) with 1147 saves and a .939 save percentage (first in the league).

Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Kevin Rooney: Out (Upper-body), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Upper Body)

Regional restrictions apply.