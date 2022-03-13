Dallas Stars vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 8, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Minnesota Wild during the second period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 8, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Minnesota Wild during the second period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL slate on Saturday includes a showdown between the Dallas Stars (32-21-3) and the New York Rangers (36-17-5), starting at 8:00 PM ET at American Airlines Center. The Stars are eighth in the Western Conference and the Rangers rank sixth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Dallas vs. New York

Betting Information for Dallas vs. New York

Stars vs Rangers Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Stars

-1.5

5.5

Dallas and New York Stats

  • The Stars put up 2.9 goals per game (163 in 56 games), and the Rangers concede 2.6 (148 in 58).
  • On average, the Rangers post 2.9 goals in a game (19th in NHL), and the Stars allow 2.9 (12th).
  • Dallas has a +3 goal differential on the season, 15th in the NHL.
  • New York's goal differential is +21 on the season (11th in the NHL).
  • The Rangers have conceded 28 power-play goals (sixth in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Stars have scored 40 power-play goals (10th in power-play percentage).
  • The Rangers have scored 42 power-play goals (second in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Stars have conceded 34 while short-handed (19th in penalty-kill percentage).

Dallas Impact Players

  • Joe Pavelski is one of Dallas' leading contributors (58 total points), having registered 22 goals and 36 assists.
  • Jason Robertson is another of Dallas' offensive options, contributing 54 points (29 goals, 25 assists) to the team.
  • Roope Hintz's 47 points this season have come via 23 goals and 24 assists.
  • Jake Oettinger has a goals against average of 2.3, and a .922 save percentage (eighth-best in the league).

Stars Injuries: Miro Heiskanen: Out (Illness), Andrej Sekera: Out (Illness)

New York Impact Players

  • Artemi Panarin has totaled 15 goals and 48 assists in 53 games for New York, good for 63 points.
  • Mika Zibanejad is a leading scorer for New York with 59 total points this season. He has scored 23 goals and added 36 assists in 58 games.
  • Adam Fox's seven goals and 50 assists add up to 57 points this season.
  • Igor Shesterkin has played 38 games this season, conceding 74 goals (2.0 goals against average) with 1147 saves and a .939 save percentage (first in the league).

Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Kevin Rooney: Out (Upper-body), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Upper Body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
12
2022

New York Rangers at Dallas Stars

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 8, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Minnesota Wild during the second period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Dallas Stars vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 6, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Marcus Foligno (17) skates back to his bench as Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) is congratulated by center Joe Pavelski (16) and center Roope Hintz (24) after he scored his third goal of the game on an empty Minnesota Wild net late in the third period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Nov 2, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes (22) and Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) battle at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Kings at Jazz

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
Mar 9, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Dalano Banton (45) shoots over San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) in the second half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Raptors at Nuggets

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
Mar 9, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Kelly Olynyk (13) and Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) go after the ball in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 6, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) shoots the ball over Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) in the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Indiana Pacers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 11, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) grabs a rebound in front of Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 7, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) controls the ball in front of Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 7, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; New York Knicks guard Alec Burks (18) drives in between Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) and guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy