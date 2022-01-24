How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Dallas Stars (20-16-2) visit the Philadelphia Flyers (13-20-8) during Monday's NHL schedule, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Wells Fargo Center. The Stars are 10th in the Western Conference (42 points), and the Flyers are 13th in the Eastern Conference (34 points).
How to Watch Philadelphia vs. Dallas
- Game Day: Monday, January 24, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
Betting Information for Dallas vs. Philadelphia
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Stars
-1.5
5.5
Dallas and Philadelphia Stats
Philadelphia Impact Players
- Claude Giroux's 14 goals and 18 assists in 38 games for Philadelphia add up to 32 total points on the season.
- Cam Atkinson is a key piece of the offense for Philadelphia with 31 total points this season. He has scored 15 goals and added 16 assists in 41 games.
- Travis Konecny has 23 points so far, including seven goals and 16 assists.
- Martin Jones has played 16 games this season, conceding 52 goals (3.5 goals against average) with 480 saves and a .902 save percentage (34th in the league).
Flyers Injuries: Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Kevin Hayes: Out (Upper body), Tanner Laczynski: Out For Season (Hip), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Patrick Brown: Out (Knee), Joel Farabee: Out (Upper Body), Wade Allison: Out (Knee), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)
Dallas Impact Players
- One of Dallas' top offensive players this season is Joe Pavelski, who has scored 42 points in 38 games (16 goals and 26 assists).
- Jason Robertson has totaled 37 points (1.2 per game), scoring 16 goals and adding 21 assists.
- Roope Hintz's season total of 32 points has come from 17 goals and 15 assists.
- In 14 games, Jake Oettinger has conceded 33 goals (2.73 goals against average) and has recorded 314 saves.
Stars Injuries: Michael Raffl: Out (Lower-body)
