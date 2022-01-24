Jan 13, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia Flyers left wing Joel Farabee (86) celebrates his goal against the Boston Bruins with right wing Cam Atkinson (89) during the second period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Stars (20-16-2) visit the Philadelphia Flyers (13-20-8) during Monday's NHL schedule, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Wells Fargo Center. The Stars are 10th in the Western Conference (42 points), and the Flyers are 13th in the Eastern Conference (34 points).

How to Watch Philadelphia vs. Dallas

Game Day: Monday, January 24, 2022

Monday, January 24, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Dallas vs. Philadelphia

Favorite Spread Total Stars -1.5 5.5

Dallas and Philadelphia Stats

Philadelphia Impact Players

Claude Giroux's 14 goals and 18 assists in 38 games for Philadelphia add up to 32 total points on the season.

Cam Atkinson is a key piece of the offense for Philadelphia with 31 total points this season. He has scored 15 goals and added 16 assists in 41 games.

Travis Konecny has 23 points so far, including seven goals and 16 assists.

Martin Jones has played 16 games this season, conceding 52 goals (3.5 goals against average) with 480 saves and a .902 save percentage (34th in the league).

Flyers Injuries: Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Kevin Hayes: Out (Upper body), Tanner Laczynski: Out For Season (Hip), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Patrick Brown: Out (Knee), Joel Farabee: Out (Upper Body), Wade Allison: Out (Knee), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)

Dallas Impact Players

One of Dallas' top offensive players this season is Joe Pavelski, who has scored 42 points in 38 games (16 goals and 26 assists).

Jason Robertson has totaled 37 points (1.2 per game), scoring 16 goals and adding 21 assists.

Roope Hintz's season total of 32 points has come from 17 goals and 15 assists.

In 14 games, Jake Oettinger has conceded 33 goals (2.73 goals against average) and has recorded 314 saves.

Stars Injuries: Michael Raffl: Out (Lower-body)

Regional restrictions apply.