Dallas Stars vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 20, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) and defenseman Esa Lindell (23) and center Joe Pavelski (16) and left wing Roope Hintz (24) and left wing Jason Robertson (21) skate off the ice after Pavelski scores a goal against the Minnesota Wild during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 20, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) and defenseman Esa Lindell (23) and center Joe Pavelski (16) and left wing Roope Hintz (24) and left wing Jason Robertson (21) skate off the ice after Pavelski scores a goal against the Minnesota Wild during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Stars (15-12-2) square off against the Pittsburgh Penguins (19-8-5) in NHL action on Saturday, starting at 2:00 PM ET at American Airlines Center. The Stars are 13th in the Western Conference and the Penguins rank seventh in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Dallas vs. Pittsburgh

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV: NHL Network
  • Arena: American Airlines Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Dallas vs. Pittsburgh

Stars vs Penguins Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

-

-

-

Dallas and Pittsburgh Stats

  • The Stars are scoring 2.8 goals per game (20th in league), and the Penguins concede 2.5 (fourth).
  • The Penguins are 11th in the league in goals scored per game (3.2), and the Stars are 15th in goals conceded (2.9).
  • Dallas is 19th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -3.
  • Pittsburgh is +23 overall in terms of goals this season, seventh in the league.
  • The Stars have scored 23 power-play goals (fifth in league in power-play percentage), and the Penguins have conceded 8 goals on power-plays (first in penalty-kill percentage).
  • The Penguins have scored 16 power-play goals (successful on 17.2% of opportunities), and the Stars have conceded 18 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.5% of penalties).

Dallas Impact Players

  • Joe Pavelski is one of Dallas' top contributors (27 total points), having put up 12 goals and 15 assists.
  • Jason Robertson has 25 points (1.0 per game), scoring 10 goals and adding 15 assists.
  • Roope Hintz's season total of 22 points has come from 12 goals and 10 assists.
  • Braden Holtby has allowed 34 goals (2.1 per game) and racked up 403 saves (25.2 per game).
  • Dallas also utilizes Jake Oettinger in goal. He has conceded 20 goals (2.0 per game) and racked up 237 saves (23.7 per game), with a .922 save percentage (10th-best in the league).

Stars Injuries: Tanner Kero: Out (Upper Body)

Pittsburgh Impact Players

  • Jake Guentzel's 16 goals and 15 assists in 27 games for Pittsburgh add up to 31 total points on the season.
  • Evan Rodrigues is a key piece of the offense for Pittsburgh with 28 total points this season. He has scored 14 goals and added 14 assists in 33 games.
  • Kris Letang has 24 points so far, including one goal and 23 assists.
  • Tristan Jarry has played 26 games this season, conceding 47 goals (1.8 per game) with 660 saves (25.4 per game) and a .934 save percentage (third-best in the league).
  • Casey DeSmith has an .888 save percentage, has made 207 saves (25.9 per game), and has conceded 26 goals (3.3 per game).

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Lower body), Drew O'Connor: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Evgeni Malkin: Out (Knee)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

January
8
2022

Pittsburgh Penguins at Dallas Stars

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 3, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen (19) makes a save on New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Anaheim Ducks vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

17 minutes ago
Jan 6, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) is pictured warming up in a special jersey celebrating Pride Day before the start of a game against the New York Rangers at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

17 minutes ago
Jan 2, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith (1) makes a save as defenseman Kris Letang (58) defends San Jose Sharks center Logan Couture (39) during the third period at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 8-5. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

17 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Edmonton Oilers defenseman Cody Ceci (5) tries to control the puck as Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares (91) closes in during the first period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

17 minutes ago
Jan 2, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) skates with the puck during the second period against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

17 minutes ago
Jan 6, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (70) makes a save on a shot by New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) during the third period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

18 minutes ago
Dec 20, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) and defenseman Esa Lindell (23) and center Joe Pavelski (16) and left wing Roope Hintz (24) and left wing Jason Robertson (21) skate off the ice after Pavelski scores a goal against the Minnesota Wild during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Dallas Stars vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

18 minutes ago
Jan 4, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) is defended by New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Phoenix Suns vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

23 minutes ago
Jan 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Cam Atkinson (89) skates the puck against Los Angeles Kings center Phillip Danault (24) in the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy