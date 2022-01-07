Dallas Stars vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Dallas Stars (15-12-2) square off against the Pittsburgh Penguins (19-8-5) in NHL action on Saturday, starting at 2:00 PM ET at American Airlines Center. The Stars are 13th in the Western Conference and the Penguins rank seventh in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Dallas vs. Pittsburgh
- Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: NHL Network
- Arena: American Airlines Center
Arena: American Airlines Center
Betting Information for Dallas vs. Pittsburgh
Dallas and Pittsburgh Stats
- The Stars are scoring 2.8 goals per game (20th in league), and the Penguins concede 2.5 (fourth).
- The Penguins are 11th in the league in goals scored per game (3.2), and the Stars are 15th in goals conceded (2.9).
- Dallas is 19th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -3.
- Pittsburgh is +23 overall in terms of goals this season, seventh in the league.
- The Stars have scored 23 power-play goals (fifth in league in power-play percentage), and the Penguins have conceded 8 goals on power-plays (first in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Penguins have scored 16 power-play goals (successful on 17.2% of opportunities), and the Stars have conceded 18 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.5% of penalties).
Dallas Impact Players
- Joe Pavelski is one of Dallas' top contributors (27 total points), having put up 12 goals and 15 assists.
- Jason Robertson has 25 points (1.0 per game), scoring 10 goals and adding 15 assists.
- Roope Hintz's season total of 22 points has come from 12 goals and 10 assists.
- Braden Holtby has allowed 34 goals (2.1 per game) and racked up 403 saves (25.2 per game).
- Dallas also utilizes Jake Oettinger in goal. He has conceded 20 goals (2.0 per game) and racked up 237 saves (23.7 per game), with a .922 save percentage (10th-best in the league).
Stars Injuries: Tanner Kero: Out (Upper Body)
Pittsburgh Impact Players
- Jake Guentzel's 16 goals and 15 assists in 27 games for Pittsburgh add up to 31 total points on the season.
- Evan Rodrigues is a key piece of the offense for Pittsburgh with 28 total points this season. He has scored 14 goals and added 14 assists in 33 games.
- Kris Letang has 24 points so far, including one goal and 23 assists.
- Tristan Jarry has played 26 games this season, conceding 47 goals (1.8 per game) with 660 saves (25.4 per game) and a .934 save percentage (third-best in the league).
- Casey DeSmith has an .888 save percentage, has made 207 saves (25.9 per game), and has conceded 26 goals (3.3 per game).
Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Lower body), Drew O'Connor: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Evgeni Malkin: Out (Knee)
