Dallas Stars vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

The Dallas Stars (15-12-2) square off against the Pittsburgh Penguins (19-8-5) in NHL action on Saturday, starting at 2:00 PM ET at American Airlines Center. The Stars are 13th in the Western Conference and the Penguins rank seventh in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Dallas vs. Pittsburgh

Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Saturday, January 8, 2022 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: NHL Network

NHL Network Arena: American Airlines Center

Betting Information for Dallas vs. Pittsburgh

Dallas and Pittsburgh Stats

The Stars are scoring 2.8 goals per game (20th in league), and the Penguins concede 2.5 (fourth).

The Penguins are 11th in the league in goals scored per game (3.2), and the Stars are 15th in goals conceded (2.9).

Dallas is 19th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -3.

Pittsburgh is +23 overall in terms of goals this season, seventh in the league.

The Stars have scored 23 power-play goals (fifth in league in power-play percentage), and the Penguins have conceded 8 goals on power-plays (first in penalty-kill percentage).

The Penguins have scored 16 power-play goals (successful on 17.2% of opportunities), and the Stars have conceded 18 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.5% of penalties).

Dallas Impact Players

Joe Pavelski is one of Dallas' top contributors (27 total points), having put up 12 goals and 15 assists.

Jason Robertson has 25 points (1.0 per game), scoring 10 goals and adding 15 assists.

Roope Hintz's season total of 22 points has come from 12 goals and 10 assists.

Braden Holtby has allowed 34 goals (2.1 per game) and racked up 403 saves (25.2 per game).

Dallas also utilizes Jake Oettinger in goal. He has conceded 20 goals (2.0 per game) and racked up 237 saves (23.7 per game), with a .922 save percentage (10th-best in the league).

Stars Injuries: Tanner Kero: Out (Upper Body)

Pittsburgh Impact Players

Jake Guentzel's 16 goals and 15 assists in 27 games for Pittsburgh add up to 31 total points on the season.

Evan Rodrigues is a key piece of the offense for Pittsburgh with 28 total points this season. He has scored 14 goals and added 14 assists in 33 games.

Kris Letang has 24 points so far, including one goal and 23 assists.

Tristan Jarry has played 26 games this season, conceding 47 goals (1.8 per game) with 660 saves (25.4 per game) and a .934 save percentage (third-best in the league).

Casey DeSmith has an .888 save percentage, has made 207 saves (25.9 per game), and has conceded 26 goals (3.3 per game).

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Lower body), Drew O'Connor: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Evgeni Malkin: Out (Knee)

