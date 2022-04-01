Dallas Stars vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The San Jose Sharks (29-29-8) and the Dallas Stars (37-25-3) take the ice in San Jose, California on April 2, 2022 at SAP Center at San Jose, starting at 10:30 PM ET. The Sharks rank 12th while the Stars are eighth in the Western Conference.

How to Watch San Jose vs. Dallas

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 2, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: SAP Center at San Jose
Betting Information for San Jose vs. Dallas

Sharks vs Stars Betting Information

FavoriteMoneylineTotal

Sharks

-

San Jose and Dallas Stats

  • The Sharks are 27th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Stars are 15th in goals allowed (3.0).
  • The Stars are 19th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.9), and the Sharks are 20th in goals conceded (3.1).
  • San Jose has a -34 goal differential on the season, 22nd in the NHL.
  • Dallas has a -4 goal differential on the season, 20th in the NHL.
  • The Sharks have scored 35 power-play goals (21st in league in power-play percentage), and the Stars have conceded 41 goals on power-plays (19th in penalty-kill percentage).
  • The Sharks have conceded 26 goals while short-handed (killing off 84.9% of penalties), and the Stars have scored 44 power-play goals (successful on 22.3% of opportunities).

Dallas Impact Players

  • Joe Pavelski has scored 24 goals (0.4 per game) and collected 41 assists (0.6 per game), contributing to the Dallas offense with 65 total points (1.0 per game). He averages 2.7 shots per game, shooting 13.5%.
  • Jason Robertson has helped lead the attack for Dallas this season with 31 goals and 30 assists.
  • Roope Hintz is a key contributor on offense for Dallas with 29 goals and 27 assists.
  • Jake Oettinger has a .916 save percentage (12th in the league), with 943 total saves, allowing 86 goals (2.5 goals against average).

Stars Injuries: Esa Lindell: Day To Day (Upper-body), Braden Holtby: Out (Lower Body)

San Jose Impact Players

  • Timo Meier has been vital to San Jose this season, with 66 points in 62 games.
  • Tomas Hertl is another of San Jose's most productive contributors through 67 games, with 26 goals and 29 assists.
  • Logan Couture has scored 21 goals and added 26 assists through 62 games for San Jose.
  • James Reimer has allowed 103 goals (2.79 goals against average) and recorded 1109 saves.

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out For Season (Lower-body), Kevin Labanc: Out (Shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich: Out (Undisclosed), Mario Ferraro: Out (Undisclosed), Jonathan Dahlen: Day To Day (Face)

How To Watch

April
2
2022

Dallas Stars at San Jose Sharks

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
10:30
PM/EST
NHL

